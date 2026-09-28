The federal government launched a new phase of its NPRDS programme in Ibadan, training 200 people and distributing 500 devices in Oyo state

A presidential aide revealed the national goal is to lift five million Nigerians out of poverty within four years through skills and entrepreneurship

The 10-day programme includes artificial intelligence training, makeup artistry, and other vocational skills for beneficiaries across the state

Ibadan, Oyo state — The federal government has launched a new phase of its National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRDS) programme in Oyo state, combining artificial intelligence training, vocational skills, and entrepreneurship support as part of a broader plan to help five million Nigerians escape poverty over the next four years.

The senior special assistant to the president on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE), Dr Abiola Arogundade, spoke at the opening of the programme in Ibadan on Monday, September 28, 2026, saying the initiative was designed to give Nigerians practical skills and connect them to income-generating opportunities immediately after training.

The federal government launches a new phase of its National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRDS) programme in Oyo state. Photo credit: @OSSAPTVEEng

Source: Twitter

"What we want to do, and what the President wants to do, is to move as many people out of poverty as possible," Arogundade said.

She said 200 people are being trained in Oyo state while 500 devices are being provided, bringing the total direct beneficiaries under the current intervention to 700. The 10-day training runs from Monday, September 28 to Friday, October 9, 2026.

AI Skills at the Centre of the Programme

Keynote speaker and principal consultant for P4 Change Consultants, Mrs Oluronke Shonubi, highlighted the growing relevance of artificial intelligence skills in the global economy, pointing to heavy investments by countries such as the United States and China in AI across manufacturing, agriculture, and the automobile industry.

Shonubi urged beneficiaries to build portfolios, develop businesses, and use their AI knowledge to improve their competitiveness in the labour market. She also called for wider AI awareness campaigns, noting that many Nigerians remain unfamiliar with what the technology means and how it can be applied responsibly.

One beneficiary, Olaleye Idowu, a graphic designer and 400-level International Relations student at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, said the first day of training had already introduced him to the basics of AI, including its applications and benefits. He said he hopes to become a professional AI prompt engineer within five years and plans to train and employ others along the way.

Makeup Artists and Vocational Graduates

Beyond technology, the programme includes makeup artistry training. Rukayat Muhammad, a makeup artist and CEO of Chuchu's Glamour, is serving as a trainer and said 85 participants are expected to graduate as certified makeup artists. She added that beneficiaries will also receive equipment and products to support their practice after the programme ends.

Arogundade urged all participants to attend every session and treat the knowledge gained as more than a personal benefit. She said the programme is built around a multiplier effect, with beneficiaries expected to pass on their skills within their communities.

"Don't use it as a one-man solution or one-man empowerment. There's a multiplier effect. Train your neighbours, train your community people, and also continue to impact and learn more," she advised.

Rukayat confirmed the national programme will continue across other states, with applications for future training available online, and with skill areas varying by state based on local needs.

FG Opens Applications for 12 Startups to Get Up to N482m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme implemented by the Bank of Industry (BoI), launched applications for the iDICE Startup Bridge Growth Lab, a 12-week accelerator programme offering up to $350,000(about N482.4 million) in funding for promising Nigerian technology startups.

According to a statement issued by the programme organisers, the initiative will select 12 startups from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Participants will receive business development support, mentorship from seasoned founders and industry experts, investment-readiness training, and introductions to active investors. The Growth Lab sits at the second stage of the iDICE Startup Bridge pathway. The first stage, the Founders Lab, is geared towards early-stage entrepreneurs still working to validate their business concepts.

Source: Legit.ng