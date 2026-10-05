Bahrain launched a Golden Residency programme offering permanent residency to foreigners who meet specific financial and professional criteria

Professionals working in Bahrain for at least five years earning over BHD 2,000 monthly in basic salary are among those who may qualify

The programme also covers property owners, retirees, and talented individuals ranging from athletes to artists and researchers

Bahrain has outlined the categories of foreigners who are eligible to apply for its Golden Residency, a permanent residency programme that grants successful applicants access to exclusive benefits and a pathway to long-term settlement in the Gulf kingdom.

The programme is open to four broad groups, each with its own financial or professional thresholds that must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

Bahrain lists 4 categories of foreigners eligible for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Bahrain's Golden Residency?

1. Professionals living in Bahrain

Professionals already living and working in Bahrain can apply if they have been employed in the country for a minimum of five years and have earned an average monthly basic salary exceeding BHD 2,000, which is roughly equivalent to USD 5,306. Applicants must also have been continuously registered with the Social Insurance Organisation for that same period. Importantly, only the base salary counts towards this calculation; bonuses, allowances, and other supplementary payments are excluded entirely.

2. Property owners

Property owners are also eligible, provided the total personal share value of their real estate holdings in Bahrain is at least BHD 130,000, or approximately USD 345,000. This threshold can be met through a single property or a combination of multiple properties, as long as the applicant's combined ownership share reaches the required value at the time of purchase.

3. Retirees

For retirees, the programme distinguishes between those already residing in Bahrain and those who are not. Residents who have worked in Bahrain for at least 15 years and receive an average pension of BHD 2,000 or more are eligible. Non-resident retirees face a higher income bar, needing an average pension of at least BHD 4,000, equivalent to USD 10,624, to qualify.

4. Talented individuals

The fourth category is broadly described as talented individuals and covers a wide spectrum of achievers. Entrepreneurs who have built or invested in businesses that generate economic growth or introduce innovation are included, as are researchers, scientists, artists, musicians, writers, and technology innovators whose work has had measurable impact in their fields. Athletes who have won championships, broken records, or represented their countries internationally also fall under this category. Bahrain additionally leaves room for others who demonstrate extraordinary skill or achievement in areas such as leadership or community service. Applications from talented individuals are subject to review and approval by a specialised talent committee.

The Golden Residency is positioned as a route for high-value foreign nationals to settle permanently in Bahrain and participate in its economy and society on a long-term basis.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng