CAF has reportedly sent an official apology to the Nigeria Football Federation over the poor pitch condition at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Guinea-Bissau

Both Nigerian and Guinea-Bissau players raised concerns about the dangerous playing surface before the AFCON 2027 qualifier kicked off

CAF has now reportedly barred the stadium from hosting further matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly issued a formal apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the state of the pitch at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro in Guinea-Bissau, where the Super Eagles suffered a 3-0 defeat in their second Group L match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

The African football body is now likely set to ban the stadium from hosting any further qualifying matches, admitting that the pitch had deteriorated significantly after it was given the green light to stage the game.

CAF has reportedly banned the Guinea-Bissau stadium, Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, the venue of Nigeria’s 3-0 loss, from hosting further AFCON qualifying matches. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles beaten on dangerous surface

Franculino Dju gave Guinea-Bissau the lead in the 15th minute, curling a shot into the far corner past Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Mama Baldé made it 2-0 in the 66th minute before Álvaro Djaló sealed the result with a third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The loss is the first for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle since he took charge of the Nigerian team.

With six points from two games, Guinea-Bissau top Group L after earlier beating Tanzania 2-0, BBC Pidgin reports.

Nigeria remain on three points, having won their opening fixture 2-1 against Madagascar.

The playing surface at the stadium drew widespread alarm before kick-off.

Nigeria's players were reportedly advised by their clubs to assess the injury risk before taking to the field.

Officials and players from both sides flagged concerns about the pitch, warning that it posed a serious danger to professional footballers, Andrew Randa posted on X.

CAF explains reason for allowing poor pitch

CAF reportedly acknowledged in its apology to the NFF that the pitch was not in its current condition when the stadium was originally inspected and approved to host the tie, per OwnGoal Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau had initially been directed to stage their home matches in Morocco due to the poor state of the facility, but CAF reversed that decision about a month ago after the hosts carried out extensive repairs.

The surface then deteriorated again before match day.

The governing body has reportedly confirmed that the venue will not be used for any remaining qualifier fixtures, a significant sanction that leaves Guinea-Bissau needing an alternative host nation for their future home games in the series.

Akor Adams aims dig at CAF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Akor Adams’ criticism of the pitch after Nigeria’s 3–0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The loss left the Super Eagles three points behind the group leaders, with only one team set to qualify alongside co-hosts Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng