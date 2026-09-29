Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau in an AFCON 2027 qualifier clash at Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Eric Chelle flagged George Ilenikhena and Akor Adams as doubts due to fitness concerns ahead of the crucial matchday two tie

Stanley Nwabali is expected to start in goal as Chelle weighs midfield and attacking options for the Wild Dogs encounter

Nigeria's Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau in what promises to be a decisive matchday two clash of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Kick-off at Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro is set for 5 PM, with both teams arriving on the back of opening-day victories.

Eric Chelle faces selection problems against Guinea-Bissau. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

All 24 players took part in the Super Eagles' only training session ahead of the match, a 65-minute workout held at the match venue, the NFF confirmed.

However, as noted by Soccernet, head coach Eric Chelle raised concerns at his pre-match press conference, revealing that George Ilenikhena and Akor Adams are doubts due to fitness issues.

Both players started Nigeria's opener against Madagascar, and their potential absence leaves Chelle with a significant selection headache going into a game that could set the tone for the group.

Eric Chelle’s predicted lineup

Despite Maduka Okoye's return to the squad, Stanley Nwabali is expected to retain his place between the posts. Chelle is also likely to keep his defensive unit unchanged, with the same backline that featured against Madagascar expected to be named again.

How freely Madagascar moved through the middle of the park against Nigeria has prompted a rethink in midfield. Frank Onyeka could come into the starting eleven alongside captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi to add greater defensive cover and stability in the centre of the pitch.

The attacking positions remain the biggest puzzle for Chelle. Ademola Lookman is expected to keep his place despite a subdued performance in the previous game.

With Ilenikhena and Adams both uncertain, Moses Usor, who impressed on his debut, could earn a starting berth. Taiwo Awoniyi is the likely choice to lead the line up front.

Predicted starting lineup: Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi; Usor, Awoniyi, Lookman.

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria on matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match will take place in Bissau, the capital city of the host nation, at 5 PM Nigerian time, with both sides aiming for the three points.

Source: Legit.ng