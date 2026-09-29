Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority outlined eligibility rules for permanent residents seeking a Re-Entry Permit or renewal

PRs who change their passport must update their new document details on their existing Re-Entry Permit before arriving at the border

The authority charges a S$10 fee for every year of the approved permit, with payment accepted via card, internet banking, or PayNow

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the full conditions that permanent residents (PRs) must meet to apply for or renew a Re-Entry Permit (REP).

The full conditions include the eligibility requirements, fees, and processing timelines.

Singapore lists conditions for permanent residents to apply for re-entry permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who Is Eligible to Apply

To qualify for an REP or its renewal, an applicant must hold PR status and carry a valid travel document with at least three months' validity remaining. Renewals must be submitted online through the ICA's e-Service within three months before the permit expires, and no supporting documents are required unless ICA specifically requests them.

PRs who are overseas and do not hold a Singpass account have an alternative route: they may submit their application through the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission, though this must be done at least two months before the current REP expires.

One important detail concerns passport changes. PRs who obtain a new passport of the same nationality are required to update their new passport details on their REP promptly using the transfer of REP function. ICA notes that clearance as a PR at the point of entry may only be granted if the REP reflects the correct, up-to-date passport details. Those whose REP is not in order are advised to inform the immigration officer of their PR status upon arrival.

Fees and Processing Times

A fee of S$10 applies for every year, or part thereof, of the approved REP. A separate fee is charged for each permit issued, and the new REP is not considered an extension of the previous one — its validity period begins from the date of issuance following successful payment.

For online applications, payment must be completed within 14 days of the approval date, failing which the application will be automatically withdrawn. Accepted payment methods include Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cards, American Express credit cards, internet direct debit through DBS/POSB, OCBC, UOB, and Standard Chartered Bank accounts, as well as PayNow.

The general processing time for an REP application is within one week, excluding the day of submission, though ICA notes that some applications may take longer. Applicants who applied online can track the outcome through the e-Service portal. Those who provided an email address during the application process will also receive notification of the outcome by email.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng