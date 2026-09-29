Ikeja, the administrative capital of Lagos State, carries a name rooted in Yoruba language that speaks to the character and strength of its earliest settlers

The area traces its origins to the precolonial era, when fertile land drew farming communities and traders long before colonial rule reshaped it

A single date in 1976 changed the status of Ikeja forever, setting it on the path to becoming one of Nigeria's most significant urban centres

There are 36 states in Nigeria, each with its own history, laws, and people who are proud to belong to it, are connected to it, and also work towards the progress and betterment of their states.

Just like Uyo is to Akwa Ibom and Ibadan is to Oyo State, the capital of Lagos State is Ikeja.

Ikeja: The story of Lagos State capital. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/olasunkanmi ariyo. Ikeja Local Government, Instagram/Edward Wonder

Source: Getty Images

The story behind Lagos State capital, Ikeja

In this article, Legit.ng detailed the history of Ikeja and explained in simple English the meaning of the name, which is popular in today's Lagos State and all over Nigeria.

According to findings from the official website of the Ikeja Local Government, it was mentioned that Ikeja is the heart of Lagos and also serves as the administrative capital, a location that boasts many important landmarks and institutions.

Ikeja: The origin and meaning of the name

The Ikeja Local Government explains that the name Ikeja is a combination of two words, the first being "Ike" and the second one being "Ja."

Meaning of the two words

Ike - Character or strength

Ja - To fight or challenge

While these words might mean different things to different people, to the people of Ikeja, it is a powerful name as it represents the determination and strength of the people who first settled in the location today known as Ikeja. We can also refer to these people as the early inhabitants.

The name Ikeja also, according to the Ikeja Local Government, meant that the place is where the character of a person or an individual is put to rest or exercised.

Ikeja: The story behind the name of Lagos capital. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

History of Ikeja

The history of the popular location dates back to the precolonial era. The precolonial era is the period before Nigeria was colonised or before the arrival of Europeans in Nigeria.

During the period, the place that is today known as Ikeja is said to have been fertile land that was mainly used for farming activities. Crops like cassava, yam, maize, and other important agricultural produce were planted and cultivated on the land.

It served as a location where people traded their goods and also moved between regions or locations.

Ikeja: The early inhabitants

Nigeria has many ethnic groups, with the major ones being the Yoruba, Hausa/Fulani and Igbo, each with an interesting history, culture and language.

The early inhabitants of Lagos, however, were the Yoruba. According to Ikeja Local Government publications, the Yoruba people were the early inhabitants of Lagos, and they practised a traditional system of government in the location.

It was also added that the community which today is known as Lagos was well organised when it was still being administered by the early inhabitants. Chiefs and traditional rulers played important roles in the community, one of which included settling disputes.

Ikeja: History and meaning of Lagos State capital. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

Ikeja: The colonial administration

Information shows that there was a turning point in the history of Ikeja between the late 19th and early 20th centuries due to the arrival of the British, who not long after started colonial rule.

Ikeja was incorporated into the Lagos Colony, followed by the establishment of a British colonial administrative structure in the region.

In this era, a Western system or style of government was introduced in Ikeja.

The presence of colonial rule also brought about different innovations as the region witnessed the construction of a railway which, once again, transformed Ikeja by making it a strategic location.

This big development attracted people from different parts of the country to come to Ikeja for business and also settle in the location.

With time, Lagos moved from being just an agricultural community to becoming a location of commercial activity.

Ikeja: Capital of Lagos

Ikeja Local Government explained in its publication that, specifically on February 3, 1976, Ikeja became not just a mere location but the capital of Lagos as the then military government created Lagos State from the former Western State.

After the creation of Lagos State, Ikeja was made the administrative capital of Lagos, and this transformed the area forever.

Ikeja: Meaning of the name and early inhabitants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hacer Keles

Source: Getty Images

Ikeja: The development of the Lagos capital

Several years after Ikeja became the capital of Lagos, the area, which was formerly a small location inhabited by the Yoruba, emerged as one of the most important business locations in the history of Nigeria.

The area, which was formerly made up of small towns, began to experience the construction or establishment of many businesses, corporate entities, restaurants and many more.

The establishment of an international airport in Ikeja, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, further made Ikeja a worldwide strategic location,n as it helped to attract hospitality businesses, construction of hotels and facilities to provide services for travellers.

At the time of writing this report, Ikeja has continued to experience transformation, which includes government projects and the construction of modern estates, and it continues to serve as an important symbol of Lagos State.

Ikeja mall: Lawyer recounts bathroom slippers drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer and storyteller, Martin Beck Nworah, shared how he was called a "village man" by a friend's friend after he wore bathroom slippers to Ikeja City Mall to watch a movie.

The woman later apologised after learning more about him, but the experience left him amused and reflecting on how people are often judged by their appearance.

Source: Legit.ng