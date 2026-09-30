Alhaja Khadijat Oyinlola Majolagbe received the title of Asiwaju Adeen of the Islamic League of Nigeria Central Mosque in Lagos

The turbaning ceremony drew senior Muslim clerics, family members, and guests from across the Southwest and other parts of Nigeria

A former Lagos State Accountant-General used the occasion to speak about the history of religious coexistence in the Southwest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro.

Surulere, Lagos State - Alhaja Khadijat Oyinlola Majolagbe was formally installed as the Asiwaju Adeen of the Islamic League of Nigeria Central Mosque on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Sam Sonibare Playing Ground on Sam Sonibare Street, Surulere, Lagos.

The turbaning ceremony brought together senior figures of the Muslim Ummah, Islamic clerics, and guests from Lagos, the Southwest, and other parts of the country. Among those present were the President of the Islamic League of Nigeria, Alhaji Chief Muhammed Babatunde Bakare, and the organisation's Chief Imam and National Missioner, Sheikh Muhammad Rajee Sulaiman El-Imam. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Alhaja Khadijat Oyinlola Majolagbe during her installation as Asiwaju Adeen of the Islamic League of Nigeria Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos.

Source: Original

Speaking after her installation, Majolagbe said she was ready to take on the duties that come with the new title and expressed gratitude to the council of Imams and others who supported the process leading to her turbaning.

"I am used to helping others. Although I have retired, I intend to support people who are doing well and pursuing careers in science so that they can become scientists like me, because I am a chemist, or become medical doctors or engineers," she said.

She also acknowledged the warmth shown by those who made the journey to celebrate her.

"I really appreciate what people have done for me and for my turbaning ceremony. I am really happy," she added.

Family describes title as call to duty

Engr. Yusuf Oladimeji Majolagbe, a former chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), spoke on behalf of the family and said the occasion carried a deeper significance beyond the conferment of a title.

"Turbaning is not just about conferring a title. It is a call to duty to serve your Lord better and, of course, serve humanity. Once you are able to serve humanity as an advocate of Islam, you should preach peaceful coexistence, unity and national development," he said.

He listed his siblings among those sharing in the celebration: Alhaja Rafat Ogungbe, Mrs Titilayo Majolagbe-Adaramaja, Engr. Idris Majolagbe, and Dr. Mrs Yewande Suberu.

Engr. Yusuf Oladimeji Majolagbe speaks on behalf of the family during the installation of Alhaja Khadijat Oyinlola Majolagbe as Asiwaju Adeen of the Islamic League of Nigeria.

Source: Original

Guests call for religious unity

Mr David Sunmoni, a former Accountant-General of the Lagos State Government, used the occasion to reflect on Nigeria's tradition of interfaith coexistence, particularly in the Southwest.

"In Nigeria, we are united as far as religion is concerned, especially in the Southwest, where most families have Christians, Muslims and traditionalists. We have religious harmony. It is only recently that we have started experiencing this religious divide, but we are all united," he said.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Wasiu Majolagbe, urged attendees to see the event as motivation to remain devoted to their faith. "This is an encouragement to others that we should remain committed to our religion. If we are able to attain a certain level in our faith, everyone should know where we stand," he said.

The ceremony closed with prayers and goodwill messages for the newly turbaned Asiwaju Adeen.

Source: Legit.ng