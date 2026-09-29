Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection is reportedly worth over $25 million, featuring some of the rarest hypercars ever built

The Portugal legend owns multiple Bugattis and Ferraris, including a model limited to just 10 units worldwide

Each car in Ronaldo's top five was chosen for its extreme speed, limited production numbers, and extraordinary price tag

Cristiano Ronaldo has built a private car collection that could make even the most committed petrolhead stop and stare.

The Portugal legend is known for his taste in some of the world's fastest and rarest automobiles, with several Bugatti and Ferrari models reportedly sitting among his prized possessions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage reportedly contains more than $25 million worth of cars, with the value potentially approaching $50 million as rare models appreciate. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's collection has been estimated at more than $25 million, although the value could be considerably higher when the appreciation of limited-production models is taken into account.

As seen on Ronaldo's Instagram page, his garage features everything from luxury SUVs to exotic sports cars, but a handful of machines stand out for their price, rarity and performance.

From a $9 million Bugatti hypercar to a single-seat Ferrari worth almost $2 million, these are five of the most expensive cars linked to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

1. Bugatti Centodieci – $9 Million (About ₦12.15 Billion)

The Bugatti Centodieci sits at the top of Ronaldo's reported collection and is arguably the most extraordinary car in his garage. Only 10 examples were produced worldwide, giving the hypercar an exclusivity that goes far beyond its already staggering price.

The Bugatti Centodieci sits at the top of Ronaldo’s collection, combining extraordinary performance with a level of exclusivity. Photo by Martyn Lucy

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reportedly acquired a bespoke white example after winning the Serie A title with Juventus.

As seen on Bugatti's official website, the car was created as a modern tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110 from the 1990s, combining retro inspiration with cutting-edge performance.

Under its sharply sculpted body sits an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,578 horsepower. The Centodieci can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 380 km/h.

Its limited production run makes the Centodieci particularly valuable among collectors. At an estimated $9 million, or about ₦12.15 billion, it is comfortably the most expensive car associated with Ronaldo's collection.

2. Bugatti Chiron – $3.5 Million (About ₦4.73 Billion)

Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron combines extreme performance with the kind of luxury expected from one of the world's most prestigious hypercar manufacturers.

The Portugal star reportedly purchased the silver-and-black Chiron during his Real Madrid years, with personal CR7 touches reportedly added to the car. Its 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine produces 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron is another machine built around enormous power, although it is considerably less exclusive than the Centodieci. Photo by Informa Plus Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

The power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, allowing the Chiron to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

Its top speed is even more striking, with the Chiron capable of reaching up to 420 km/h. Only 500 examples were produced, giving Ronaldo's reported car significant collector appeal.

With an estimated value of $3.5 million, or about ₦4.73 billion, the Chiron remains one of the biggest-ticket cars in his collection.

3. Ferrari Daytona SP3 – $2.3 Million (About ₦3.11 Billion)

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 gives Ronaldo's garage a different kind of performance.

While several modern supercars rely heavily on turbocharging or hybrid technology, the Daytona SP3 uses a naturally aspirated V12, per Ferarri's official website.

Ronaldo was seen with his striking red Daytona SP3 in Portugal in 2024, adding one of Ferrari’s most exclusive modern models to his collection. Photo by Martyn Lucy

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo was seen with a red Daytona SP3 in Portugal in 2024. The car belongs to Ferrari's exclusive Icona series and was limited to just 599 examples worldwide.

Its 6.5-litre mid-rear-mounted V12 produces 829 horsepower at 9,250 rpm. The Daytona SP3 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and reach a top speed above 340 km/h.

The design takes inspiration from Ferrari's celebrated sports-prototype racing cars, including the machines that competed in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona.

An estimated price of $2.3 million, or about ₦3.11 billion, makes the Daytona SP3 one of the most valuable Ferraris in Ronaldo's collection.

4. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – $2 Million (About ₦2.7 Billion)

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse was already one of the world's most outrageous road cars before Ronaldo added even more expensive Bugattis to his garage.

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse had already established itself as one of the most outrageous cars money could buy, with Ronaldo buying his in 2016. Photo by Sjoerd Van Der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reportedly acquired the open-top hypercar in 2016, a year that proved memorable for the footballer after he won the Champions League with Real Madrid and the European Championship with Portugal.

The Grand Sport Vitesse features an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,200 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 410 km/h.

Its removable targa roof gives the Veyron an added appeal, allowing Ronaldo to experience the car's performance with an open-air driving experience.

At an estimated $2 million, or about ₦2.7 billion, the Veyron remains one of the most valuable machines in his garage.

5. Ferrari Monza SP1 – $1.8 Million (About ₦2.43 Billion)

The Ferrari Monza SP1 could be the most unusual car among Ronaldo's reported collection.

It is a single-seat speedster with no conventional roof or windscreen, creating an experience unlike that of a traditional Ferrari.

The Ferrari Monza SP1 may be the most unconventional car in Ronaldo’s collection. Photo by Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reportedly ordered the car in 2021 after visiting Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello. Its styling draws inspiration from the barchetta racing Ferraris of the 1950s, while its mechanical package is thoroughly modern.

The Monza SP1 is powered by a front-mid-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing 809 horsepower.

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and exceed 300 km/h.

The SP1 and SP2 were produced in limited numbers, making them particularly attractive to collectors. Ronaldo's reported example is estimated to be worth $1.8 million, or about ₦2.43 billion.

For Ronaldo, these cars are far more than expensive ways to get around.

The collection reflects a taste for rare engineering, huge performance and limited-production machines, with Bugatti and Ferrari accounting for some of the most eye-catching cars linked to the football icon.

Ronaldo flaunts massive car collection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge supercar collection, which he recently showed off on Instagram and called “my toys”. The fleet reportedly includes Ferraris, Bugattis and other rare high-performance cars.

The Al Nassr star has admitted he cannot remember exactly how many vehicles he owns, estimating the number at 41 or 42.

Source: Legit.ng