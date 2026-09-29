Eric Chelle Sends Message to Guinea-Bissau Ahead of AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle praised Guinea-Bissau ahead of a top-of-the-table AFCON 2027 qualifier clash in Bissau

Nigeria defeated Madagascar 2-1 on matchday one, while Guinea-Bissau won away in Tanzania to set up a decisive meeting

Chelle stressed that Nigeria must bring a strong mentality to earn the three points on matchday two

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has issued a rallying call ahead of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau, warning that his side must perform at their highest level to secure a victory on the road.

The match takes place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau on matchday two of the qualifying campaign, with both teams heading into the fixture on the back of opening-day wins.

Eric Chelle targets three points against Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1, while Guinea-Bissau, known as the Wild Dogs, claimed an away victory over co-host Tanzania.

Chelle sends message to Guinea-Bissau

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chelle acknowledged that the hosts would carry confidence into the game, having already won on foreign soil.

“We respect them because they are a strong team; I have followed their progress over the years. They also won away in Tanzania on Friday and will be confident playing on home ground tomorrow,” he said, via NFF.

The French-Malian coach made clear, however, that admiration for the opposition would not dilute Nigeria's ambitions on the night.

“Our objective is to take the three points, and to do that, we must approach the game with a strong mentality. We have to be at our best to earn victory,” Chelle added.

The matchday two fixture carries significant weight for the group standings. Whoever wins will move clear at the top of the table, while a draw would leave both sides level on points.

The result is expected to shape how the September international break concludes for Nigeria's qualifying campaign, as noted by CAF.

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported the TV stations and streaming platforms to watch Guinea-Bissau take on Nigeria in the AFCON qualifier.

The match will be broadcast globally across the MENA region, French and English-speaking sub-Saharan African countries and Europe.

Source: Legit.ng