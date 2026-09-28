Samuel Eto'o publicly named Lamine Yamal as his preferred winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, posting his backing on Instagram

The Cameroonian legend described the Barcelona forward using three words and gave the 19-year-old a title that goes beyond the trophy

Barcelona sporting director Deco also reacted to Eto'o's post, adding his own public support for the young Spanish attacker

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has thrown his weight behind Lamine Yamal in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, publicly naming the 19-year-old as the player he wants to see lift the trophy ahead of Kylian Mbappe and other contenders.

The Cameroonian posted a photo of the Spanish forward on Instagram, describing him in three words: "Genius, bold, talented."

Samuel Eto'o is backing Spain and Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

He went on to call Yamal the "Ballon d'Or of our hearts," making clear that his admiration is not conditional on the final vote.

Eto'o wrote that the young Blaugrana star already holds a special place for him, much like Ousmane Dembélé, who won the previous edition.

He rounded off the message with a simple appeal to the teenager to keep making us dream.

“Genius, bold, talented… Best of luck in this race for the Ballon d’Or. But whatever the verdict, one thing is already certain: just like Ousmane, you are already the Ballon d’Or of our hearts. Keep making us dream,” Eto'o wrote on Instagram.

The post did not go unnoticed inside Barcelona. Deco, the club's sporting director and a close friend of Eto'o, responded with applause and celebratory emojis, publicly aligning himself with the Cameroonian's position.

Yamal's case for the Ballon d'Or

Eto'o's endorsement comes as Yamal enters the final stretch of voting with one of the strongest seasons of any player in the race.

According to One Football, the Spanish forward was central to Barcelona's campaign and played a key role in Spain's victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that falls within the eligibility period set by France Football for this edition of the award.

In a recent interview with L'Équipe, Yamal argued that the Ballon d'Or should go to the player who creates genuine excitement every time he touches the ball, pointing to his own style of play as a core part of his argument.

He is not a first-time contender; he finished second in the previous edition and is once again among the leading names being discussed ahead of the ceremony.

Ballon d'Or ceremony set for October 26 in London

Voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or closes on September 28, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26, per Yahoo Sports.

Achievements from the start of last season through to the conclusion of the World Cup are taken into account for this cycle.

For Eto'o, the statistics and comparisons were unnecessary.

The former striker, who was one of Barcelona's biggest names during his own playing days, chose to say simply and publicly which player he believes deserves the award. His answer is Lamine Yamal.

2026 Ballon d'Or updated rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, including the voting deadline, leading contenders and bookmakers’ top five favourites. Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Rodri and Lionel Messi are among the players competing for football’s biggest individual prize.

With voting closing on Monday, September 28, the debate over who truly deserves the award is reaching its final stage.

Source: Legit.ng