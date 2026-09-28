Irish Ferries and Stena Line announced that passengers on UK-Ireland routes must now present a valid passport to board

The new rule applies to all travellers, including Irish and UK citizens, on routes between Dublin, Rosslare, Holyhead, Pembroke and Fishguard

Ferry operators said the change was introduced to comply with UK Border Force requirements on passenger data accuracy

Passengers crossing between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland by ferry are now required to show a valid passport before boarding, with the new rule taking effect from Monday, September 28, 2026.

The change was confirmed by two major ferry operators serving the route.

Ferry passengers traveling between the UK and Ireland must present a valid passport under new UK Border Force requirements. Photo credit: RineFyn

Source: Getty Images

Irish Ferries said the passport requirement covers its Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Pembroke services in both directions, and applies to all passengers regardless of nationality, including Irish and British citizens.

According to BBC, Stena Line similarly announced that travellers departing from or arriving at Dublin, Holyhead, Fishguard, and Rosslare ports must present a valid passport at check-in.

Why the rules are changing

Both operators said the update is necessary to meet UK Border Force standards. In a statement published on its website, Stena Line said the move was required to satisfy UK Border Force rules "in relation to the accuracy and integrity of passenger data before boarding."

Until now, travellers on these routes could use alternative forms of identification such as driving licences or national identity cards.

These documents will no longer be accepted from Monday on the affected routes. Passport cards, however, remain valid and will be accepted by both Irish Ferries and Stena Line.

What non-British and non-Irish travellers need to know

Irish Ferries also flagged an additional requirement for passengers who hold neither British nor Irish citizenship. Those visiting the UK for a short stay of up to six months may need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travel.

The ETA permits entry into the UK as well as Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for stays within that period.

Passengers travelling on these routes are advised to check their documentation well in advance of their journey to avoid being turned away at the port.

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