Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong converted to Islam in Doha, Qatar, where he plays for Al-Ahli in the Qatar Stars League

Troost-Ekong recited the Shahadah in a video shared by Islamic cleric Dr Muhammad Salah on Facebook

Several world-class footballers, including Paul Pogba and Clarence Seedorf, have also embraced Islam during their careers

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has reportedly converted to Islam, adding his name to a growing list of high-profile footballers who have embraced the Muslim faith during or after their playing careers.

Troost-Ekong recited the Shahadah in Doha, Qatar, where he currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al-Ahli.

Former Super Eagles captain and Al-Ahli star William Troost-Ekong has converted to Islam. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Islamic scholar Dr Muhammad Salah also shared a video on his verified Facebook account showing the Nigerian defender reciting the testimonies of faith.

The 33-year-old defender moved to the Gulf region in 2024 when he joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Khaleej.

As seen on Transfermarkt, he later moved to Al-Ahli in January 2026 on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Troost-Ekong has made 14 appearances for Al-Ahli across all competitions, including one appearance this season.

His international career with Nigeria was equally notable, spanning 83 caps between 2015 and 2025, with eight goals.

He captained the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final in Ivory Coast and was named Player of the Tournament. He also represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.

5 famous footballers who converted to Islam

Troost-Ekong's reported conversion places him alongside several famous footballers who have publicly embraced Islam.

1. Paul Pogba

Former France midfielder Paul Pogba is among the best-known Muslim footballers of his generation.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was born to a Muslim mother but was not raised as a practicing Muslim. He later converted to Islam in his twenties after a period of personal reflection, Islamonweb reports.

Paul Pogba converted to Islam in his twenties after going through a period of self-reflection and questioning. Photo by Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

Pogba has spoken publicly about how the religion affected his outlook, saying his faith helped him become calmer and more grounded.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder has also been photographed performing Umrah in Makkah on multiple occasions.

Pogba's faith has remained a visible part of his life, with the Frenchman regularly sharing moments connected to Islam with his followers.

2. Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf is another major name in football who embraced Islam.

The former Netherlands international announced his conversion in March 2022, becoming one of the most prominent former players to publicly embrace the faith.

Clarence Seedorf announced his conversion to Islam in March 2022 and credited his wife, Sophia Makramati, for teaching him the deep meanings of the religion. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Seedorf enjoyed an extraordinary club career and remains the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs.

The Dutch midfielder won the competition with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan, establishing himself as one of European football's most decorated midfielders.

Following his conversion, Seedorf credited his wife, Sophia Makramati, with helping him understand the deeper meanings of Islam.

His announcement attracted widespread attention because of his enormous profile in European football.

3. Frédéric Kanouté

Former Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur striker Frédéric Kanouté converted to Islam in 1999 when he was 20 years old.

The Mali international went on to enjoy a distinguished career across Europe, with his most successful period coming at Sevilla.

Former Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur striker Frederick Kanoute converted to Islam in 1999 at the age of 20. Photo by Cristina Quicler

Source: Getty Images

Kanouté won major honours with the Spanish club and was named African Footballer of the Year in 2007. He became the first player born outside Africa to receive the award.

Beyond football, Kanouté became known for his commitment to his faith.

One of his most notable acts came in Seville, where he helped save a mosque from being sold after its lease expired. His intervention ensured that the local Muslim community could continue using the place of worship.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor is another famous footballer associated with Islam.

The Togo international formally converted to Islam in 2015 and publicly shared videos of himself reciting the Shahadah, Independent reports.

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor formally converted to Islam in 2015. Photo by Maxime Le Pihif

Source: Getty Images

Adebayor explained that he saw strong similarities between the teachings of Jesus and several principles of Islam.

The former Premier League striker enjoyed a long career at some of Europe's biggest clubs and became one of Africa's most recognisable footballers.

His conversion was widely discussed because of his status as one of the continent's most famous players.

5. Nicolas Anelka

French striker Nicolas Anelka converted to Islam at the age of 16 after being raised as a Christian.

The former Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City forward took the Muslim name Abdul-Salam Bilal following his conversion.

Nicholas Anelka kept his conversion relatively private for nearly a decade before opening up about his deep connection to the faith. Photo by Sportsphoto

Source: Getty Images

Anelka initially kept his faith largely private and only spoke more openly about his relationship with Islam years later.

His football career took him across several countries, with the Frenchman playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs and winning major domestic honours.

His conversion at such a young age made him one of the better-known Muslim footballers from France.

Carlos breaks silence on converting to Islam

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Roberto Carlos’ denial of reports that he converted to Islam after marrying Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri.

The former Real Madrid and Brazil defender said the rumours were false and explained that the wedding honoured both families’ religious backgrounds.

Source: Legit.ng