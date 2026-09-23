Victor Osimhen withdrew from Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifying squad due to a groin injury he picked up at Galatasaray

Osimhen landed in Lagos on Tuesday aboard a private jet alongside Besiktas forward Junior Olaitan

The striker was spotted stepping into a Ferrari 296GTB sports car after disembarking from the jet

Victor Osimhen touched down in Lagos on Tuesday despite pulling out of the Super Eagles squad ahead of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

The Galatasaray striker had been named in coach Eric Chelle's 24-man selection but was ruled out after failing to recover in time from a groin injury sustained against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Nigeria despite withdrawing from Super Eagles squad. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

His absence was made clearer when he missed Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor, a result that offered enough clarity on his fitness for the decision to withdraw him to be confirmed. Taiwo Awoniyi was called up as his replacement.

Nigeria are scheduled to host Madagascar in Uyo on Friday before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau four days later.

Osimhen lands in Lagos

Rather than resting abroad, the former Lille forward flew into Nigeria on a private jet alongside Junior Olaitan, the Benin international who plays for Besiktas in Turkey.

Footage from the arrival showed Osimhen boarding a red Ferrari 296GTB sports car after stepping off the jet. The 296GTB is part of Ferrari's plug-in hybrid range, combining a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor.

Osimhen's withdrawal is a significant blow to the Super Eagles ahead of what are crucial qualifiers for the 2027 AFCON tournament.

He had been listed at the top of Chelle's squad announcement, signalling his importance to the team's attacking plans.

Osimhen's potential return date

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen is expected to return to action for Galatasaray after the September-October international break.

The striker is scheduled to feature against Kasimpasa after the break. Galatasaray struggled in his absence, losing two games and winning one.

Source: Legit.ng