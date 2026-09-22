AFCON 2027Q: Eric Chelle Trains 23 Super Eagles Stars As Maduka Okoye Remains Absent
- Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze were among 23 Super Eagles players who trained on Tuesday in Uyo
- Coach Éric Chelle is preparing the squad for Friday's Group L opener at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
- Maduka Okoye remains the only player yet to arrive in camp ahead of the Madagascar fixture
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Nigeria's Super Eagles held their first training session on Tuesday as preparations intensified for Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, with 23 players present at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.
Captain Wilfred Ndidi and winger Samuel Chukwueze were the latest players to check into camp, joining goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as head coach Eric Chelle brought his squad together for the Group L opener.
All invited players have arrived in camp except Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the only member of Chelle's selected squad yet to arrive.
Okoye was named alongside Nwabali and Okonkwo as one of three goalkeeping options for the qualifying campaign, and his late arrival could mean that Nwabali who missed the June break regains his spot as the number one.
The Super Eagles host Madagascar on Friday, September 25, before making the trip to Guinea-Bissau for their second Group L fixture on September 29.
Madagascar star sends message to Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported that Madagascar star Rayan Raveloson sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifier.
The Amedspor midfielder warned the Super Eagles that he and his teammates are not scared of Nigeria, despite having one of the most talented squads in Africa.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.