Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze were among 23 Super Eagles players who trained on Tuesday in Uyo

Coach Éric Chelle is preparing the squad for Friday's Group L opener at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Maduka Okoye remains the only player yet to arrive in camp ahead of the Madagascar fixture

Nigeria's Super Eagles held their first training session on Tuesday as preparations intensified for Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, with 23 players present at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and winger Samuel Chukwueze were the latest players to check into camp, joining goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as head coach Eric Chelle brought his squad together for the Group L opener.

Maduka Okoye yet to arrive at Super Eagles camp. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

All invited players have arrived in camp except Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the only member of Chelle's selected squad yet to arrive.

Okoye was named alongside Nwabali and Okonkwo as one of three goalkeeping options for the qualifying campaign, and his late arrival could mean that Nwabali who missed the June break regains his spot as the number one.

The Super Eagles host Madagascar on Friday, September 25, before making the trip to Guinea-Bissau for their second Group L fixture on September 29.

Madagascar star sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Madagascar star Rayan Raveloson sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifier.

The Amedspor midfielder warned the Super Eagles that he and his teammates are not scared of Nigeria, despite having one of the most talented squads in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng