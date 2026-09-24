Nigeria open their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, 2026

Victor Osimhen was dropped from the 24-man squad after failing to recover from a groin injury, with Taiwo Awoniyi called in as a replacement

Nigeria were drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and co-host Tanzania, with only one of the first three teams set to qualify

The Super Eagles will kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Friday, September 25, 2026, when they host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 PM Nigerian time.

Nigeria were placed in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and tournament co-host Tanzania. Because Tanzania qualifies automatically as a host nation, only one of the remaining three teams in the group will secure a place at the finals.

Nigeria set to face Madagascar without Victor Osimhen. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the fixture, but was forced to make a late change after Victor Osimhen failed to shake off a groin injury. Taiwo Awoniyi came in to fill the vacancy left by the Galatasaray forward.

By Wednesday's training session, 23 of the 24 invited players had reported to camp. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was the only absentee, held back by club commitments.

Head-to-head record favours Nigeria

As seen on Super Eagles' X page, Nigeria carry a strong historical record into the tie. Of the five meetings between the two sides, the Super Eagles have won three and drawn one.

Madagascar, however, do have one famous result to point to: a victory on Nigerian soil in 2019, which will give the Barea confidence heading into the qualifier.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Madagascar

The fixture is expected to be shown on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as their respective streaming platforms, though CAF had not officially confirmed broadcast arrangements for the Nigerian audience at the time of writing.

Fans are advised to check with local broadcasters for the latest information before kick-off.

CAF appoints Chadian referee for Nigeria’s match

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF appointed Chadian referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat for the Nigeria vs Madagascar match in Uyo.

The experienced African referee will take charge of the match. In his previous times officiating Nigeria, they won both games against Rwanda and Lesotho.

Source: Legit.ng