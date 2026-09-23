Maduka Okoye was the only player yet to report to the Super Eagles camp on Tuesday, September 23, as training began

Photos and videos showed the Udinese goalkeeper at Milan Fashion Week, where he modelled the club's third kit

Okoye was also spotted with American artiste Cardi B while his national team teammates had already begun preparations

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was photographed at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 22, while his teammates had already begun pre-match training in the national team camp ahead of two critical 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

Okoye was named in head coach Eric Chelle's 24-man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Maduka Okoye yet to report to Super Eagles' camp. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

The camp opened on Monday, September 21, and by the time the first training session got underway on Tuesday, he was the only squad member who had not yet checked in.

Okoye with Cardi B at Milan Fashion Week

Udinese confirmed that Okoye was among the club's representatives at Milan Fashion Week, where he modelled their new third kit.

Videos from the event which went viral on X also showed him spending time with American rapper Cardi B, with whom he has been photographed on several previous occasions.

The images and footage quickly made their way onto social media, where fans began raising questions about his absence from camp. Some users pointed out that the German-born goalkeeper has a pattern of being among the last players to join the national team setup when called up.

Nwabali set to start against Madagascar

Okoye was expected to return to camp later in the day, but his late arrival is likely to cost him his place for the opening qualifier against Madagascar. Returning goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is now expected to start in goal for that match.

The two AFCON qualifier matches form part of Nigeria's campaign to secure a place at the 2027 tournament. The Super Eagles cannot afford any slip-ups, making preparation time and team cohesion especially important ahead of the fixtures.

Eric Chelle trains 23 players

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle oversaw the first Super Eagles training session with only 23 players at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The team trained under the night lights as preparations kick off for the first match of the AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar on Friday.

Source: Legit.ng