Deborah Moyinoluwa Dahunsi shared her graduation photos on X, announcing she had completed her Biotechnology degree at just 21 years old

The young graduate earned a Second Class Honours Upper Division with a CGPA of 4.0 out of 5.0 in her Biotechnology programme

Deborah's humorous remark about missing out on a first class party caught the attention of thousands of Nigerian social media users

Deborah Moyinoluwa Dahunsi, a 21-year-old Nigerian graduate, set social media buzzing after sharing her graduation photos on X alongside her final academic result, which showed she had earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biotechnology with a Second Class Honours Upper Division and a CGPA of 4.0 out of 5.0.

Posting under the handle @MoyinftDeborah, Deborah announced her achievement with a mix of gratitude and self-deprecating humour that quickly resonated with thousands of Nigerians online.

21-year-old lady bags degree in Biotechnology. Photo credit: @MoyinftDeborah/X.

Source: Twitter

Deborah's Graduation Post Goes Viral

In her own words, Deborah admitted she had always hoped to finish her degree at 20 but acknowledged that graduating at 21 was still something worth celebrating.

"Always wanted to graduate at 20, but, I'm graduating at 21 and I guess it counts," she wrote, adding that she remained grateful to God for the milestone.

She formally reintroduced herself to her followers as Deborah Moyinoluwa Dahunsi, holder of a B.Sc in Biotechnology with Second Class Honours Upper Division and a CGPA of 4.0 out of 5.0.

The line that truly captured people's attention, however, was her candid follow-up:

"No first class, so no party."

She closed the post with a celebratory exclamation, "Jesus Igwe!" alongside a dancing emoji, signalling that despite the playful self-critique, the mood was very much one of joy.

Young Lady Goes Viral Over Graduation Post

The post drew a wave of reactions from Nigerians who found Deborah's honesty and cheerful spirit both refreshing and relatable.

@osho_ore said:

"Second class upper at 21 is an amazing feat. Congratulations dear."

@Phemmy_O said:

"Congratulations! 4.0/5.0 is solid. No first class no party ke? You deserve a party!"

@adaeze_writes said:

"The 'no first class so no party' got me Congratulations."

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng