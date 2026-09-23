Niger Mining Site Boy: Rise Up Naija Praises Atiku for Scholarship Offer

The Rise Up Naija movement praised Atiku Abubakar after he offered a full scholarship to Yusuf Aliyu, a teenager found working at a mining site in Niger state

Atiku invited Yusuf and his parents to his Abuja home and called for child-protection measures to shield the boy's family from retaliation

The civic group criticised President Tinubu's administration over its failure to identify and prosecute owners of mining sites where children are employed

The Rise Up Naija (RUN) movement, a civic organisation within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has commended former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for stepping in to sponsor the education of Yusuf Aliyu, a young teenager who was found working at a mining site in Niger State.

In a statement signed by the group's spokesman, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, RUN said Atiku's decision to offer Yusuf a full scholarship reflected the kind of leadership Nigeria needs ahead of the 2027 general elections, in which Atiku is the ADC's presidential candidate.

The Rise Up Naija movement lauds ex-VP Atiku Abubakar for his intervention in the life of Yusuf Aliyu, an articulate teenager discovered working at a mining site in Niger state. Photo credit: @jrnaib2

Source: Twitter

Niger Mining Site Boy: Atiku's Personal Involvement

Okai noted that Atiku went beyond a public announcement by inviting Yusuf and his parents to his Abuja residence, describing the former Vice President as a "fatherly figure" who demonstrated genuine commitment to the boy's welfare. Atiku also reportedly called for child-protection measures to prevent any intimidation or retaliation against Yusuf's family following the attention the case has drawn.

"Atiku's call for the protection of Yusuf's life and that of his family shows he cares not just for education, but for the safety of the vulnerable," the statement read.

Atiku is also scheduled to pay a condolence visit to the people and government of Niger state over the incident.

RUN Attacks Tinubu Administration Over Mining Sector

Beyond praising Atiku, the group directed sharp criticism at President Bola Tinubu's administration, accusing it of concealing the identities of mine owners who employ children. RUN also described the performance of Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake as a failure.

"The government is hiding the identity of the mining site owners. We are witnessing atrocities in the mining sector that require a government truly ready to govern," Okai said.

The group warned that an investigative committee set up by the administration must not become a tool for managing public perception rather than delivering accountability. RUN further alleged that illegal miners are taking advantage of poverty and unemployment that have widened under the current APC-led government.

"A lot of atrocities are happening in the mining sector that need a government that is ready for governance to end them," the statement concluded.

Okai urged Nigerians to push for a change in leadership at Aso Rock, arguing that an Atiku presidency would guarantee equal opportunities for citizens across all social classes.

Deaths in Niger: Atiku Blames Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku directly blamed President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake, and Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for the deaths of 37 Nigerians who died inside a government detention facility, warning that suspensions of junior officers will not substitute for justice.

The statement, dated Saturday, September 19, 2026, was issued by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on behalf of the former Vice President.

According to Atiku, all 37 victims were arrested by agents of the Nigerian government during an operation against alleged illegal mining, transported to and confined in a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps facility, and never returned alive to their families.

Source: Legit.ng