Victor Osimhen flew into Nigeria on a private jet on Tuesday after withdrawing from the Super Eagles' 2027 AFCON qualifier squad

Footage showed Osimhen at a Lagos supermarket wearing his Galatasaray match jersey, appearing to have just finished a football session

Osimhen's absence raises serious questions for coach Eric Chelle about who will partner Lookman and Akor Adams in attack

Victor Osimhen has been spotted at a restaurant in Lagos days after he pulled out of Nigeria's squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 26-year-old withdrew from the Super Eagles setup after failing to recover in time from a groin injury picked up during Galatasaray's victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Victor Osimhen withdraws from Super Eagles squad due to injury. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

He arrived in Nigeria on a private jet on Tuesday, the same day his international teammates gathered for their opening training session in Uyo.

Osimhen, who grew up in the Olusosun area of Lagos, regularly returns to the city when he is in Nigeria with a footage of him circulating on X.

In the video making the rounds online, he was seen at a restaurant dressed in his Galatasaray match jersey, suggesting he had come straight from a football session, a routine he is known to keep whenever he visits Lagos.

Chelle faces attacking dilemma

Osimhen's absence puts head coach Eric Chelle in a difficult position ahead of the qualifier. Taiwo Awoniyi has been named as his replacement in the squad, but the Coventry City striker's place in the starting line-up is not certain.

The Super Eagles' attack has largely been built around a front three of Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams. With Osimhen unavailable, Chelle must now decide who will complete that trio alongside Atletico Madrid's Lookman and Venezia forward Adams.

Osimhen cruises around in Ferrari sports car

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen cruises around in a Ferrari 290 GTB after deboarding from the private jet that brought him to Nigeria.

The car costs an estimated ₦800 million and is one of the luxury cars owned by the Galatasaray who earns above ₦30 billion per year as salary.

Source: Legit.ng