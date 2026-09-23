Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2026, pushing back hard against US and Israeli military actions

Pezeshkian defended Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology and warned against restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian president also responded directly to Donald Trump's speech, signalling readiness for dialogue but rejecting pressure and force

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used his address at the United Nations General Assembly's General Debate on September 23, 2026, to deliver a defiant response to the United States and Israel, declaring that despite being targeted with advanced weapons systems, Iran had not capitulated.

Speaking in New York, Pezeshkian framed Iran's position as one of resilience rather than aggression.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defends Iran's nuclear rights and rejects external pressure during his UN General Assembly address. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

"We need strength, because a people who is unable to defend itself, will be trampled upon in today's world," he told the assembly, adding that powerful nations appeared more interested in "instability and destruction" than in justice or democracy.

Iran's nuclear stance

A significant portion of the president's remarks focused on nuclear technology. He argued that Iran's pursuit of peaceful nuclear capability was a right that could not be surrendered under external pressure.

"Iran does not accept for nuclear technology to be at the exclusive disposal of some of a handful," he said. "We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours."

He was equally direct on the question of weapons:

"No nuclear weapons and no limitations to new peaceful nuclear technology." Pezeshkian pointed to what he described as a double standard, noting that Israel holds nuclear weapons yet faces no inspectors, while Iran endures both inspections and wide-ranging sanctions. "Israel kills. But Iran is subject to sanctions. This is a true tragedy," he said.

Hormuz warning and regional disputes

On the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian warned that Iran would not accept a situation in which other powers moved freely through the waterway while using it as a platform to threaten Iran.

"They close access for us to our own waterway. Yet, they keep supplying missiles and deadly tech military technologies to bring insecurity to all of the lands surrounding that waterway. We will not succumb to that," he said.

He also insisted that regional disputes must be settled by countries within the region, without interference from outside powers. "No relationship with the foreign power can become the tools of threatening neighbouring countries in the region," he added.

Responding directly to US President Donald Trump's earlier address to the General Assembly, Pezeshkian said increased pressure would only harden Iranian resolve. "He must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend at the knee."

Despite the combative tone, the Iranian president closed by extending an offer of cooperation. "Iran extends her hand towards the world," he said, framing the gesture not as weakness but as confidence in Iran's own strength. He said Iran remained open to dialogue and diplomacy, provided negotiations were not conducted under the threat of force.

Pezeshkian responds directly to Donald Trump, saying Iran's resistance grows stronger in the face of sanctions and pressure. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Trump proposes renaming Strait of Hormuz

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump has proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait," suggesting the US now holds authority over the critical waterway as military exchanges with Iran intensify.

Source: Legit.ng