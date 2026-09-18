CAF analysed Eric Chelle's 24-man Super Eagles squad into three categories after the squad announcement

Victor Osimhen is set to lead the attack despite uncertainty over his fitness ahead of Galatasaray's weekend fixture

Several established stars were left out of the qualifying squad, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru among the notable absentees

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has weighed in on Nigeria's squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, breaking down the 24-man list announced by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle into three key groups: fresh faces, attacking firepower and missing regulars.

Chelle released the squad without much buildup, naming the players who will represent Nigeria in their opening two qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Stanley Nwabali returns to Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2027 qualifying games. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Nigeria host Barea at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on September 25 before travelling to face the Wild Dogs four days later. A friendly against Russia follows on October 6.

New faces in the Super Eagles camp

CAF identified three players earning their first competitive call-ups. Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who featured during the Unity Cup in June, has now received an invitation for a competitive fixture. Isaac James and George Ilenikhena are also among those getting their first taste of qualifier football under Chelle.

Osimhen to lead the attack

Victor Osimhen remains the focal point of Nigeria's attacking plans, according to CAF's analysis of the squad. The striker's availability is not yet fully certain, however, as Galatasaray had not confirmed his fitness ahead of their clash with Trabzonspor at the weekend when the squad was announced.

Who missed out?

A number of familiar names were absent from the qualifying list. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a regular in recent Super Eagles setups, did not make the cut. In-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho was also left out of the qualifying squad, though he did receive a call-up for the friendly against Russia.

Eight players were named on both the qualifying and friendly lists, which CAF noted as a sign of the growing depth available to Chelle as he builds his squad ahead of the continental tournament.

Madagascar announces squad to face Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Madagascar announced a 25-man team to face Nigeria and Tanzania in the AFCON 2027 qualifying matches.

Corentin Martins named a strong squad, including a player who once turned down Madagascar eight years ago because he wanted to play for France.

Source: Legit.ng