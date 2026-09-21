Victor Osimhen dropped from the Super Eagles squad after failing to recover from a groin injury picked up during a Galatasaray match

Head coach Eric Chelle replaced Osimhen with Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of two crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier matches

CAF named six Nigerian attackers it expects to cover for Osimhen's absence in Group L

Nigeria will head into their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign without Victor Osimhen, after the Galatasaray striker was ruled out of the Super Eagles squad due to a groin injury.

Osimhen suffered the injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir and was initially named in head coach Eric Chelle's 24-man squad.

Victor Osimhen misses AFCON 2027 qualifier due to injury. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

However, his absence from the club's subsequent 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor confirmed he had not recovered in time, forcing Chelle to withdraw him from the group.

Chelle moved quickly to address the gap, calling up Taiwo Awoniyi as a direct replacement. Nigeria face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in Group L over the upcoming international window.

CAF names attackers to Osimhen's void

The Confederation of African Football published a preview of Group L ahead of the qualifiers and acknowledged Osimhen's absence as a significant development for Nigeria.

In its assessment, CAF highlighted six forwards it expects to carry the attacking burden: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, and newcomer George Ilenikhena.

Of those names, Akor Adams has been Chelle's preferred partner for Osimhen in attack since the Venezia striker made his debut for the Super Eagles against Lesotho in 2025, as noted by NFF.

His inclusion alongside the other experienced attackers will be central to how Nigeria set up without their first-choice centre forward.

Lookman, Chukwueze, and Simon bring experience from top European clubs, while Arokodare and the newly invited Ilenikhena offer Chelle further options up front as Nigeria look to begin their qualifying campaign with maximum points.

Arokodare declares himself unfit

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Arokodare claimed that he is not fully fit ahead of linking up with the Super Eagles for AFCON 2027 qualifier.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward came off the bench to rescue a point for AFC Ajax during their Eredivisie match against Excelsior.

Source: Legit.ng