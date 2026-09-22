Canada's official website outlined a straightforward four-step process for foreigners looking to obtain an eTA to enter the country

Applicants are required to pay a $7 CAD fee immediately after completing the online application form

The Canadian government confirmed that most eTA applications receive approval within minutes of submission

Canada has laid out a clear, four-step process for foreigners who wish to enter the country without a traditional visa, through its Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system.

The Canadian government's official website published an overview of the entire application process, breaking it down into four straightforward steps that applicants can complete online.

Canada states 4 steps foreigners need to apply for eTA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Step 1: Gather your documents before applying

Before anything else, applicants are advised to have the right materials on hand. According to the website, the first step is to:

"get your passport, credit or debit card ready, and read the help document."

Having these items prepared in advance helps ensure the application process runs smoothly from the outset.

Step 2: Complete the eTA online application form

Once prepared, applicants move on to filling out the digital form. The website cautions that "the form cannot be saved," which means all required personal and travel information must be ready before beginning. Applicants are instructed to "use the online form to apply" and to have all details at hand before starting.

Step 3: Pay the application fee

Immediately after submitting the completed form, applicants are required to settle the processing fee. The website states:

"Pay $7 CAD for your eTA right after you complete the form."

The fee is relatively modest compared to traditional visa application costs in many countries.

Step 4: Receive an email

The final step involves waiting for a response, which typically does not take long. The website confirms that applicants should "get an email about your eTA application," adding that "most applications are approved within minutes." In some cases, however, the process may take longer, and applicants could be asked to submit additional documents.

The eTA is a requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air. It is electronically linked to the applicant's passport and remains valid for up to five years, or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Canada names 17 countries eligible for eTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had released a list of 17 countries whose citizens may apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of a regular visa when flying to Canada.

Two African countries, Morocco and Seychelles, are on the list, while Indonesia and Malaysia were newly added to the eTA programme.

Source: Legit.ng