Canada officially listed two activities that foreigners entering the country on an Electronic Travel Authorisation are not permitted to carry out

The Canadian government clarified that eTA holders who want to study or work in the country must obtain separate permits before doing so

Canada also noted that approved study and work permit holders receive an eTA automatically, removing the need for a separate application

Canada has officially stated two things that foreign nationals who enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) are not permitted to do during their stay.

According to Canada's official government position, holding an eTA does not grant a foreign national the right to study or work while in the country.

Canada tells foreigners 2 things an eTA does not allow them to do. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Activities eTA holders cannot do in Canada

1. Work

2. Study

On the matter of education, the government stated clearly:

"An eTA doesn't allow you to study in Canada."

The government further noted that the majority of people who wish to pursue studies in Canada are required to obtain a study permit before doing so.

The same restriction applies to employment. Canada confirmed:

"An eTA doesn't allow you to work in Canada."

As with studying, most individuals who intend to take up work in the country must first secure a valid work permit.

What happens when study/work permit is approved

Canada also clarified an important detail for those who do obtain the necessary permits. When the government approves either a study permit or a work permit, an eTA is automatically issued to the applicant. This means there is no need to apply for both separately.

On the study permit process, Canada stated:

"If we approve your study permit, we'll automatically issue you an eTA. You don't need to apply separately for an eTA."

The same rule applies to work permits:

"If we approve your work permit, we'll automatically issue you an eTA. You don't need to apply separately for an eTA."

For foreign nationals planning to travel to Canada, the distinction is therefore important: an eTA covers entry for eligible purposes such as tourism or short visits, but it does not extend to studying or working, both of which require separate authorisation from Canadian immigration authorities.

Canada names 17 countries eligible for eTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had listed 17 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of a traditional visa when travelling to Canada by air.

The list includes two African countries, Morocco and Seychelles, while Indonesia and Malaysia were added to the programme.

Source: Legit.ng