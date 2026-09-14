English pundit Alan Shearer questioned the officiating in England after Taiwo Awoniyi was shown a straight red card against Brighton

Awoniyi was dismissed in the second half following a VAR review that ruled his elbow on Maxim De Cuyper as violent conduct

Shearer watched the incident multiple times and said he was unsure what the Super Eagles forward could have done differently

English football pundit Alan Shearer has criticised the standard of officiating in the Premier League after Taiwo Awoniyi received a straight red card during Coventry City's 5-0 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The result extended Coventry's miserable start to the season, leaving them with four consecutive Premier League losses without scoring a single goal across those matches.

Referee Tony Harrington sent Taiwo Awoniyi off against Brighton. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

The controversy centred on an incident early in the second half when Awoniyi jumped for the ball, and his arm made contact with the face of Brighton defender Maxim De Cuyper.

After a VAR review, the referee showed the Nigeria international a straight red card. The Premier League Match Centre confirmed that VAR classified the incident as violent conduct and upheld the decision to send Awoniyi off.

Shearer slams PL for Awoniyi’s red card

Shearer, the former Newcastle United striker, said he reviewed the footage several times and could not identify what Awoniyi should have done differently in the situation.

"Two players are competing for the ball. He jumps, his arm comes up naturally and catches De Cuyper. There's contact. Nobody is denying that," Shearer said via Sussex Express.

"But contact with somebody's face cannot automatically mean violent conduct."

The pundit argued that raising an arm while jumping is a natural movement for a striker and that officials need to consider the context behind such actions rather than treating any facial contact as an automatic sending-off offence.

His comments add to a broader debate about the consistency and judgement applied by Premier League referees and VAR operators when reviewing aerial challenges.

For Coventry, the dismissal effectively ended any hope of a comeback, with Brighton going on to record a comfortable victory.

Awoniyi’s miss cost Coventry

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi’s poor miss cost Coventry City at least a point during their 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The Nigerian international striker raced through on goal, but could only shoot wide of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s post, and City capitalised minutes later.

Source: Legit.ng