Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen organised a private birthday celebration for his partner Stefanie Kim Ladewig at a luxury Istanbul hotel

The couple, who met during Osimhen's time at VfL Wolfsburg, have a daughter together and have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye

Several football world figures attended the gathering, including Mario Lemina's wife Fanny Neguesha, who shared pictures from the event

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen offered fans a rare look into his personal life after hosting a birthday celebration for his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, in Istanbul.

The Galatasaray forward organised the event at a luxury hotel overlooking the Bosphorus, bringing together close friends and partners of fellow footballers to mark Ladewig's 27th birthday.

Stefanie Ladewig met during Osimhen’s time at VfL Wolfsburg, where Ladewig was reportedly a cheerleader at the German club. Photo by Marco Rossi

Source: Getty Images

The occasion stood in sharp contrast to the couple's typically guarded approach to their private life.

How Osimhen and Ladewig met

The pair's story began when Osimhen was still a teenager making his way in European football.

The Super Eagles forward joined VfL Wolfsburg in January 2017 and went on to make 16 first-team appearances for the German club before moving to Charleroi, initially on loan, in 2018.

Ladewig was reportedly a cheerleader at Wolfsburg during that period, and the two grew close before Osimhen's career took him to Lille, then Napoli, and eventually Galatasaray.

Their relationship has endured through every move. In October 2022, the couple welcomed a daughter, Hailey True.

Despite Osimhen's growing profile on the world stage, Ladewig has consistently chosen to keep her life away from social media scrutiny.

She has previously spoken about her belief that what people see online can differ greatly from reality, a principle that appears to have guided how the couple manage public attention.

Who attended the Istanbul celebration

According to Turkish outlet Odatv, Osimhen's birthday party for Stefanie drew several recognisable faces from the football world.

Among the guests was Fanny Neguesha, wife of Mario Lemina, who shared pictures from the celebration on social media, giving followers a glimpse of the private event. Melina Demirbay, Dalia Özcan, and Tanja Opoku were also reported to have been in attendance.

Osimhen marked the occasion by celebrating with Ladewig as they cut her birthday cake and was reported to have referred to her as "my queen" during the celebrations.

Osimhen's form on the pitch

Away from the festivities, Osimhen has made a strong start to the new Galatasaray season.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Nigeria international has scored six goals and contributed two assists in just four league appearances, underlining why he remains one of the most feared forwards in European football.

However, the 27-year-old is currently sidelined through injury and has been absent from Galatasaray's last two matches.

The Turkish club will be hoping he returns to fitness quickly given the form he showed before picking up the knock.

Facts about Stefanie Ladewig

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stefanie Ladewig is a model, influencer and entrepreneur.

Stefanie and Osimhen reportedly first met in Germany when she worked as a cheerleader and he was beginning his professional career with VfL Wolfsburg.

Source: Legit.ng