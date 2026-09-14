Former Adamawa Speaker Kabiru Mijinyawa resigned from the APC on September 12, 2026, citing concerns over how a recent primary election was conducted

Mijinyawa, who represents Yola South in the state assembly, wrote directly to his APC ward chairman to announce his exit with immediate effect

The former speaker moved to the Allied Peoples Movement, whose governorship candidate is Abdulrahman Bashir Haske

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Kabiru Mijinyawa, a former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and current lawmaker for Yola South Constituency, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mijinyawa cited what he called an unfair and opaque primary election process in his constituency ahead of the 2027 election.

I can no longer associate: Mijinyawa dumps APC for APM in Adamawa State. Photo credit: Sanusi Mustapha

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker submitted a resignation letter dated September 12, 2026, addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Adarawo in Yola South Local Government Area.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mijinyawa notified the party of his immediate exit in his resignation letter.

In the letter, Mijinyawa said the decision followed serious concerns about how the APC conducted its recent primary election in his constituency.

"This decision was not taken lightly. However, I have become deeply concerned with the manner in which the recent APC primary election in my constituency was conducted. The process lacked fairness, transparency, and credibility, and was inconsistent with the principles of internal democracy," he said.

He added that his values no longer allowed him to remain in a party whose internal processes he considered undemocratic.

"As a committed and future-oriented politician who strongly believes in fairness, justice, accountability, and democratic values, I can no longer associate myself with a process that I consider unjustifiable and contrary to the ideals of democracy," Mijinyawa said.

Mijinyawa moves to APM

Following his resignation, Mijinyawa joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), a party led in Adamawa State by its governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Bashir Haske.

Mijinyawa served as Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly during the tenure of former Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow.

His departure from the APC is seen as a notable political development in Yola South, where he continues to serve as a sitting member of the state legislature.

Closing his resignation letter, he said he remained personally committed to democratic values and hoped they would shape political leadership across the state and country.

"I remain committed to the ideals of democracy, justice, transparency, and good governance, and I hope these values will continue to guide political participation and leadership in our state and country," he wrote.

Former Adamawa speaker Kabiru Mijinyawa quits APC over ‘unfair’ primary election

Source: Original

Popular businessman dumps APC

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that businessman Abdulrahman Haske resigned from the APC and joined the APM ahead of the 2027 Adamawa governorship race.

Haske was formally unveiled as the APM governorship candidate on Saturday in Yola, with supporters from all 21 local government areas present.

The APM National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, described Haske as capable of offering an alternative leadership for Adamawa State.

Source: Legit.ng