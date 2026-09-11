Paul Onuachu returned to training at Trabzonspor after missing sessions following an injury scare in the club's 5-0 win last week

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is already without Victor Osimhen due to a thigh injury ahead of the September AFCON qualifiers

Onuachu’s return is a significant relief for the manager as he provides the team with an option upfront

Paul Onuachu has returned to training at Trabzonspor, easing concerns over his fitness ahead of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in September.

Onuachu was injured during Trabzonspor's 5-0 demolition of Genclerbirligi last week, scoring twice before being substituted off after 44 minutes with what appeared to be a muscle problem.

Paul Onuachu returns to Trabzonspor training after injury scare. Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz.

Source: Getty Images

Trabzonspor coach Huseyin Cimsir had already sought to calm nerves earlier by saying the injury was not serious, but Onuachu's return to full training provides more concrete reassurance.

As noted by TRT Spor, he is expected to be rested this weekend against Konyaspor despite his goal record against Konya, with Galatasaray coming afterwards.

Eric Chelle receives massive boost

The bigger picture for Nigerian football fans is what Onuachu's fitness means for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the international break.

Chelle is already managing the absence of Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined with a thigh injury. Losing Onuachu as well would have significantly weakened his attacking options.

His return means he could partner him with Akor Adams in Osimhen's absence, with other strikers as options from the bench if needed.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria opens its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Madagascar on September 25, before taking on Guinea-Bissau four days later. A friendly against Russia also awaits.

Saudi-based striker teases invitation

Legit.ng previously reported that George Ilenikhena appeared to confirm that he had earned his first Super Eagles call-up with a telling Instagram post.

Eric Chelle added fuel to the fire by liking the post, which many see as a sign of endorsement for the Al-Ittihad striker’s call-up to the national team.

Source: Legit.ng