Zinedine Zidane backed Lionel Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, saying he would cast his vote for the Argentine 100 times over

Zidane singled out Messi's ability to perform at the highest level at age 39 as something the football world does not fully appreciate

Messi scored 45 goals and 30 assists for Inter Miami and netted eight World Cup goals to earn a spot on the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist

Zinedine Zidane has declared Lionel Messi the greatest footballer ever to play the game, dismissing any lingering debate and backing the Argentine to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of all other contenders, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, and Diego Maradona.

The French coach made the remarks in an interview, as quoted by Marca, and left no room for ambiguity.

France head coach, Zinedine Zidane, has named former Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the greatest player in the history of football. Photo by Chandan Khanna

Source: Getty Images

"I would vote for Messi 100 times," Zidane said quoted by Marca.

"I think people really don't understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old."

Zidane shuts down the GOAT debate

Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions League titles as Real Madrid head coach, went further when pressed on the broader question of football's all-time greatest.

"If anyone still has doubts about the GOAT debate, honestly, that person does not belong in football society," he said, putting the conversation firmly to rest from his perspective.

The former France captain also questioned whether any other nominee for this year's award had matched Messi's level of influence over the past season, suggesting the Argentine's case was difficult, if not impossible, to overlook.

Messi's season that demanded attention

Messi's 2025/26 campaign gave Zidane plenty of material to work with.

According to GOAL, the 39-year-old forward scored 45 goals and contributed 30 assists across 49 appearances for Inter Miami, helping the club clinch the MLS title.

He then carried that form onto the international stage, netting eight goals to propel Argentina all the way to the 2026 World Cup final.

That combination of domestic dominance and international impact earned Messi a place on the official 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist, a list Zidane believes he belongs at the very top of.

Zidane argued that the football public consistently underestimates how demanding it is to maintain elite standards deep into a professional career.

For him, the fact that Messi is still producing match-winning performances at an age when most players have long retired is what separates the Argentine from every competitor, past or present.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Messi won the award," Zidane added, reaffirming his conviction that no other player in the running could claim a greater impact on the game over the past year.

Historic Ballon d'Or ceremony set for London

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26.

This year's edition marks the 70th anniversary of the award and is notable for being held outside Paris for the first time in the prize's history, making it a milestone occasion regardless of who lifts the trophy.

Whether Messi secures another Ballon d'Or to add to his record collection remains to be seen, but Zidane's endorsement has ensured the Argentine's candidacy will be taken seriously right up until the night of the ceremony.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about France Football’s 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or and the leading contenders for the award.

The list includes 10 Paris Saint-Germain players, defending winner Ousmane Dembele, and eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

Source: Legit.ng