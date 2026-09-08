The German government has shared its official rules on how many hours foreign students are allowed to work in the country in 2026

Students on a German study visa can work up to 20 hours weekly or choose between two other work formats tied to annual day limits

The German government also clarified the rules on part-time student jobs and how long students can hold them

The German government has published official guidelines detailing how much foreign students on study visas are permitted to work while studying in the country in 2026.

According to the guidelines, students have three formats to choose from when combining study with paid work.

Germany sets out how many hours international students can work each week. Photo Credit: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

They can work up to 20 hours per week throughout the year, or limit themselves to 140 full working days annually.

A third option allows students to work up to 280 half days per year instead.

Germany's student work rules explained

The government also confirmed that students are free to take on part-time jobs for an unlimited duration, meaning there is no fixed endpoint by which a student must stop working part-time, provided they stay within the permitted hour or day limits.

The guidelines are intended to help international students plan their finances while studying in Germany, a country that has positioned itself as a destination for global talent through initiatives aimed at attracting skilled workers and students from abroad.

Germany has increasingly promoted itself as a study destination for Nigerians and other Africans looking to study abroad, particularly as the cost of living and tuition at public universities remains relatively low compared to the United Kingdom or the United States.

Many students factor in the ability to work part-time when calculating whether studying in Germany is financially viable.

Germany student visa: Who the rules apply to

The work limits apply to students holding a recognised German student visa or residence permit for the purpose of study.

Students are expected to ensure that paid work does not interfere with their primary obligation, which is to complete their course of study.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had explained how long foreign students on a student residence permit can stay in the country.

Work visa routes for foreigners without German qualification recognition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had offered work visa routes to foreigners without German qualification recognition.

The updated Skilled Immigration Act was rolled out in phases starting from November 2023 and continues to apply in 2026.

The law targets workers with vocational training backgrounds as well as those who have built practical knowledge outside formal academic settings.

Source: Legit.ng