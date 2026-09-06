The Opta supercomputer has released its prediction for Sunday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium

Both sides head into the London derby with perfect records across all competitions in the 2026-27 season

Arsenal have gone over five years unbeaten against Chelsea, while the Blues have conceded 11 goals in their last four away league games at the Emirates

The Opta supercomputer has given Arsenal a 57.4% chance of beating Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League London derby, compared to just 19.2% for the visiting side, as both clubs arrive at the Emirates Stadium with unblemished records in the 2026/27 season.

Mikel Arteta's side have won all three of their matches across competitions, keeping clean sheets in each while scoring seven goals.

Opta's supercomputer has given Arsenal a 57.4% chance of victory at the Emirates, compared to Chelsea’s 19.2%. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Their two Premier League victories came against Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, have also won all three of their fixtures, including a dramatic 4-3 comeback win over Brighton and a 3-0 victory over Fulham in the league, plus an EFL Cup win over Luton Town.

Arsenal and Chelsea's form and records at stake

Arsenal head into Sunday's match having avoided defeat in 16 consecutive Premier League London derbies, winning 12 and drawing four in that run, Opta reports,

Chelsea have not beaten the Gunners since August 2021, losing each of their last three meetings. In their last four away Premier League trips to the Emirates, Chelsea have conceded 11 goals and scored just two.

The Gunners have won their opening three Premier League games in only one of the last 21 seasons, that being the 2022/23 campaign, making Sunday's fixture a notable milestone should they extend their run.

Chelsea's start to the season has been built on attacking firepower rather than defensive solidity.

Their two league games have produced 12 goals in total, seven scored and five conceded, which is the joint-third highest total for any side in their opening two Premier League matches.

Only Arsenal in 2004/05 and Leeds United in 2020/21 registered more in that same window.

Chelsea chasing historic landmark

Alonso's side are chasing a record of their own.

Winning their opening four games of a season across all competitions would match Chelsea's achievement from 2016/17, the year Antonio Conte led the club to the Premier League title, Sports Mole reports.

Chelsea have also become only the second side in Premier League history to score within the first four minutes of their opening two league games in a single season, joining the 2002/03 Bolton Wanderers.

However, history and the numbers both point in Arsenal's favour.

The Gunners have lost just one of their last 29 top-flight London derbies, a run covering 22 wins and six draws. At least one perfect record will end on Sunday when Arteta and Alonso meet at the Emirates.

Players set to miss Arsenal vs Chelsea clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the injury concerns facing both Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

With key players like Bruno Guimaraes and Moises Caicedo uncertain for the match, the stakes have never been higher for this fierce London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng