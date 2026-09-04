Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals as Bursaspor beat Istanbulspor 4-0 on Thursday, taking his tally to six goals in five league games

The Nigerian forward has also added two assists since joining Bursaspor in the summer, putting him among the club's top performers this season

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to name his squad for Nigeria's opening 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures later in September

Kelechi Iheanacho is putting Nigerian coach Eric Chelle on notice, scoring a brace to help Bursaspor to a commanding 4-0 win over Istanbulspor on Thursday, September 3, at the Timsah Arena in Bursa, Turkey.

The former Leicester City forward opened the scoring towards the end of the first half, curling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive scoring form as Bursaspor secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Istanbulspor on Thursday evening. Photo by Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

His second came in the final 13 minutes, when he latched onto a poorly cleared corner and fired home from inside the box to complete the rout, per beIN Sports.

Halil Akbunar added Bursaspor's second goal shortly after the restart, and an own goal from Duran Sahin in the 67th minute put the hosts firmly in control before Iheanacho wrapped things up.

Iheanacho's record at Bursaspor

Thursday's double pushed Iheanacho's league record to six goals and two assists in just five appearances since joining the Turkish second-division club in the summer transfer window, per Transfermarkt.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles forward has hit the ground running at Bursaspor, who are chasing promotion back to the Turkish Super Lig.

His numbers are impossible to ignore at a time when the Super Eagles are preparing to launch their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Nigeria's AFCON qualifying campaign on track

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is expected to release his squad for Nigeria's opening Group L qualifiers in the coming weeks.

As seen on CAF Online, the group includes Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, and co-hosts Tanzania, with Nigeria's first match scheduled for September 23 in Uyo against Madagascar.

Iheanacho's situation adds extra weight to the squad announcement.

He was left out of the Super Eagles' final squad for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, where Nigeria claimed the bronze medal, making his current form a direct challenge to Chelle to reconsider.

Six goals in five games in any league is a difficult argument to dismiss, and Iheanacho appears to be doing everything within his power to force his way back into international reckoning ahead of a qualifying window that could define Nigeria's path to the 2027 tournament.

Bursaspor, buoyed by their striker's form, will be hoping the momentum carries through the rest of the season as they push for a return to the top flight of Turkish football.

Iheanacho scores winner for Bursaspor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Iheanacho's impactful performance for Bursaspor in the Turkish 1. Lig, where he scored the decisive goal against Iğdır FK.

As the Nigerian forward aims to lead his new club to promotion, his determination and evident talent could mark a significant turning point in his career.

Source: Legit.ng