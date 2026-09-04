Germany's Federal Foreign Office has published rules that apply to nationals of countries that do not need a visa to enter Germany

The official guidance outlined a key time restriction that visa-free visitors must observe throughout their stay in the country

Beyond the time limit, the German government has flagged a second restriction that many travellers may not be aware of before arrival

Germany's Federal Foreign Office has published official guidance spelling out the boundaries that apply to nationals of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter Germany, and the rules are stricter than many travellers may expect.

The guidance, published on the German Federal Foreign Office's visa information page, applies to passport holders from countries listed as visa-exempt for entry into Germany. While the ability to travel without a visa offers a significant advantage, that privilege comes with conditions that are clearly defined by the German government.

Germany gives things citizens from visa-free countries cannot do during their visit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

It is worth noting that Germany has signed bilateral visa-waiver agreements with certain countries that, under specific circumstances, allow stays beyond the standard limit. Travellers from those nations are advised to check with the relevant German embassy or consulate for more detailed information applicable to their specific situation.

2 things visa-free visitors cannot do in Germany

For most visa-free nationals, two firm restrictions apply from the moment they set foot on German territory.

1. The first is a hard cap on how long they may stay. Visa-free visitors are not permitted to remain in Germany for more than 90 days within any 180-day period. This rolling window means travellers cannot simply leave and re-enter to reset the clock, as the count is calculated across the broader six-month timeframe.

2. The second restriction concerns work. Regardless of how long a visa-free visitor has been in the country or how much time remains in their permitted stay, they are not allowed to engage in any form of gainful employment while in Germany. This applies broadly and is not limited to formal salaried roles.

Together, these two conditions define the outer limits of what a visa-free visit to Germany can include. Travellers who wish to stay longer or work legally in the country are required to obtain the appropriate visa or permit before or after arrival, depending on their nationality and circumstances.

Full details on country-specific eligibility and bilateral agreements are available through the German Federal Foreign Office's visa service portal.

Legit.ng also published that Germany unveiled a way for families of foreigners to obtain citizenship with one major requirement.

Germany offers work visa routes to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany changed its immigration rules to make it easier for foreigners without German-recognised qualifications to live and work in the country.

The law removed a key restriction that previously tied workers to jobs matching only their specific qualifications.

Source: Legit.ng