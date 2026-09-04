Germany Announces 2 Things Foreigners From Visa-Free Countries Cannot Do After Arrival
- Germany's Federal Foreign Office has published rules that apply to nationals of countries that do not need a visa to enter Germany
- The official guidance outlined a key time restriction that visa-free visitors must observe throughout their stay in the country
- Beyond the time limit, the German government has flagged a second restriction that many travellers may not be aware of before arrival
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Germany's Federal Foreign Office has published official guidance spelling out the boundaries that apply to nationals of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter Germany, and the rules are stricter than many travellers may expect.
The guidance, published on the German Federal Foreign Office's visa information page, applies to passport holders from countries listed as visa-exempt for entry into Germany. While the ability to travel without a visa offers a significant advantage, that privilege comes with conditions that are clearly defined by the German government.
It is worth noting that Germany has signed bilateral visa-waiver agreements with certain countries that, under specific circumstances, allow stays beyond the standard limit. Travellers from those nations are advised to check with the relevant German embassy or consulate for more detailed information applicable to their specific situation.
2 things visa-free visitors cannot do in Germany
For most visa-free nationals, two firm restrictions apply from the moment they set foot on German territory.
1. The first is a hard cap on how long they may stay. Visa-free visitors are not permitted to remain in Germany for more than 90 days within any 180-day period. This rolling window means travellers cannot simply leave and re-enter to reset the clock, as the count is calculated across the broader six-month timeframe.
2. The second restriction concerns work. Regardless of how long a visa-free visitor has been in the country or how much time remains in their permitted stay, they are not allowed to engage in any form of gainful employment while in Germany. This applies broadly and is not limited to formal salaried roles.
Together, these two conditions define the outer limits of what a visa-free visit to Germany can include. Travellers who wish to stay longer or work legally in the country are required to obtain the appropriate visa or permit before or after arrival, depending on their nationality and circumstances.
Full details on country-specific eligibility and bilateral agreements are available through the German Federal Foreign Office's visa service portal.
Legit.ng also published that Germany unveiled a way for families of foreigners to obtain citizenship with one major requirement.
Germany offers work visa routes to foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany changed its immigration rules to make it easier for foreigners without German-recognised qualifications to live and work in the country.
The law removed a key restriction that previously tied workers to jobs matching only their specific qualifications.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng