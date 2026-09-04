The UK government set a minimum age requirement for foreigners who want to apply for a student visa to study in the country

Applicants who are 16 or 17 and wish to study at an independent school may qualify for a different visa category entirely

It is noteworthy that the UK student visa has replaced an older visa type that was previously used by international students

The UK government has confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 16 years old to qualify for a student visa to study in the United Kingdom.

According to official guidance published by the UK government, the Student visa is open to applicants aged 16 and above who intend to pursue studies at a recognised educational institution in the UK.

UK sets a minimum age for foreigners applying for a student visa. Photo Credit: Ludovic Marin

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However, younger applicants in the 16 to 17 age bracket have an alternative route available to them.

Those who wish to study specifically at an independent school may be eligible to apply for a child student visa instead of the standard Student visa, depending on their circumstances.

UK student visa replaces Tier 4

The UK government also confirmed that the student visa has fully replaced the Tier 4 (General) student visa, which was the previous framework used by international students seeking to study in the country.

Applicants who were familiar with the old Tier 4 route should note that the Student visa now serves the same purpose under updated immigration rules.

The distinction between the student visa and the child student visa is important for younger applicants and their families to understand before submitting an application.

Choosing the wrong visa category could affect the outcome of an application, so prospective students are advised to confirm which route applies to their situation before proceeding.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed six documents that applicants must have before applying for a student visa.

Video: How to apply for UK student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared a video explaining how to apply for the student visa.

The video, shared on the official UKVI account on X, walks prospective students through the entire process in plain language, making it a useful resource for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the often complex UK visa system.

According to the guide, students applying from outside the UK can submit their application up to six months before their course begins, while those already in the country can apply up to three months in advance.

Source: Legit.ng