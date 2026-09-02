Winger Yira Sor was ruled out for six weeks after an MRI scan confirmed a Grade 2B hamstring injury during a Turkish Super Lig match

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Semi Ajayi, and Zaidu Sanusi also picked up fitness concerns, piling pressure on coach Eric Chelle's squad depth

Nigeria open their 2027 AFCON Group L campaign against Madagascar on September 23 before facing Guinea-Bissau four days later

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is facing a mounting injury crisis ahead of Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures in September, with four first-team players now carrying fitness concerns.

The most recent blow came from Turkey, where winger Yira Sor picked up a hamstring injury during Amedspor's 2-1 comeback win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, August 29.

The Super Eagles could be without four key players ahead of their 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Amedspor in an official statement revealed medical tests confirmed a Grade 2B muscle tear measuring approximately 11 centimetres in his left biceps femoris, and the club said his rehabilitation is expected to take around six weeks.

The 26-year-old had scored Amedspor's equaliser before being forced off, with Gift Orban completing the win.

The timing is a blow for Chelle because Sor had only recently broken into the senior national team setup, making his Nigeria debut in March during a 2-2 friendly draw against Jordan.

He had also just completed a €3 million move from Genk to the newly promoted Turkish side.

Dele-Bashiru, Ajayi, Sanusi also doubtful

Sor's injury is one of four fitness issues Chelle must now manage.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru suffered a right thigh injury during Lazio's Serie A opener against Bologna, coming off after 54 minutes with tests showing a first- or second-degree tear.

Doctors placed his layoff at a minimum of three weeks, meaning his availability for the September window depends entirely on how quickly he recovers.

Defender Semi Ajayi is another concern after going off in the 64th minute of Hull City's Premier League win over Manchester United, having scored the opening goal.

Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic said after the match that Ajayi was complaining about his hamstring.

The 32-year-old has been one of Nigeria's most reliable defensive options and played the full 90 minutes against Coventry City the previous weekend.

Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi adds to the worry after he was forced off as early as the 18th minute in Porto's 3-0 win over Academico de Viseu.

Coach Francesco Farioli said the injury looked serious and that further tests would be needed to determine its full extent.

Tight Super Eagles schedule leaves no room for error

Nigeria open Group L of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar in Uyo on September 23, then travel to face Guinea-Bissau in Morocco on September 27, per CAF Online.

The four-day gap between both fixtures leaves very little time for rotation or recovery.

Sor will definitely miss both games. Whether Dele-Bashiru, Ajayi, and Sanusi are available remains uncertain, and Chelle may have to enter the first international window of the qualifying campaign without several players who featured heavily in his recent plans.

Sadiq Umar to miss AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is facing a spell on the sidelines that could keep him out of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures in September after picking up a suspected hamstring injury at his club.

The 29-year-old featured for Valencia in their pre-season friendly against newly promoted Deportivo La Coruña on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes and scoring his side's only goal in a 3-1 defeat.

Source: Legit.ng