Cement manufacturers in Nigeria are in a race to adjust prices, with rates swinging since early 2026

Recent findings by Legit.ng show that, though cement prices are moderating, depending on the brand, rates differ across locations

An investigation by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) uncovered industry-wide pricing manipulation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cement prices in Nigeria remain elevated, with a 50kg bag selling for between ₦12,000 and ₦15,000 in many markets, putting further pressure on builders, contractors and Nigerians planning construction projects.

The latest market data shows that although some brands are currently available below the ₦15,000 mark, the industry remains significantly more expensive than it was at the end of 2025 and early 2026.

BUA, Dangote, Mangal, and others release new cement prices nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Current cement prices by brand

Recent market quotations show the following indicative prices for a 50kg bag:

Cement brand Current price Dangote Cement N12,000 BUA Cement N12,000 Mangal Cement N12,000 Lafarge/HBM Cement N12,000 Linma White Cement N14,000

Note: prices may vary by location and transportation costs.

These figures are based on a September 1 market report and can vary depending on location, transportation costs, dealer margins and supply conditions.

However, July industry data painted a more expensive picture. CementNet reported retail prices of ₦12,000 to ₦15,000, with Dangote selling for about ₦13,000–₦15,000, BUA at ₦12,000–₦14,500, and HBM Nigeria, formerly Lafarge Africa, at ₦12,000–₦13,500.

Cement prices still rising despite some price easing

The latest figures suggest that cement prices may have eased from the highest quotations seen earlier in the year, but the broader trend remains upward.

In July, The Guardian reported that a 50kg bag typically sold for ₦12,500–₦15,000 across major markets including Lagos, Abuja and Abia.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) also reported that prices had reached between ₦13,000 and ₦15,000 in some locations during the first half of 2026.

This means the current ₦12,000–₦14,000 quotations for several major brands should be viewed as some market-level moderation rather than a broad collapse in cement prices.

Why cement remains high

High energy and transportation costs continue to weigh heavily on the industry. Cement manufacturing requires significant amounts of energy, while moving cement from factories and depots to retail markets adds further costs.

Location is also playing an important role. Buyers in areas farther from production centres can pay substantially more because of haulage and distribution expenses.

The situation is particularly significant because Nigeria has substantial cement production capacity, yet retail prices remain high. The Guardian reported that domestic production exceeds consumption, with surplus output exported to neighbouring countries.

What this means for Nigerians

For prospective homeowners, contractors and property developers, cement remains one of the biggest construction-cost pressures.

At ₦12,000 per bag, 100 bags would cost about ₦1.2 million. At ₦15,000, the same quantity would cost ₦1.5 million, before transportation and other construction expenses.

Dealers adjust cement prices nationwide; Dangote, BUA and others confirm rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For now, the clearest picture is that cement prices remain high and have risen considerably over the course of 2026, despite some recent moderation in selected markets.

Builders should therefore compare prices across authorised dealers and locations before making large purchases, as significant differences can exist between depot, wholesale and retail prices.

Dangote, BUA, and others review cement prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and other major manufacturers are reviewing their pricing as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) investigates possible manipulation in Nigeria’s cement market.

The commission said on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that its three-month industry-wide investigation uncovered concerns over the sharp rise in cement prices despite Nigeria’s huge limestone deposits, significant local production capacity and reported excess supply.

Source: Legit.ng