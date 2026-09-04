The UK government has set the fee for renewing a child passport online at £66.50 (approximately ₦129,190), payable by credit or debit card

Parents who prefer to renew by post will pay £80 (approximately ₦155,400), with an optional £5 (approximately ₦9,713) secure delivery add-on for returned documents

The renewal process requires supporting documents including the child's old passport, photos, and any relevant court orders relating to parental responsibility

The UK government has published the official fees for renewing a child passport, offering two routes for parents depending on how they prefer to submit their application.

According to the UK government's official guidance, renewing a child passport online costs £66.50 (approximately ₦129,190), while applying by post costs £80 (approximately ₦155,400).

UK posts cost for child passport renewal applications. Photo credit: @Leadership.

Source: UGC

Parents who want their original documents returned via secure delivery can pay an additional £5 (approximately ₦9,713) on top of the postal fee.

How to Renew a Child Passport Online

The online route requires a digital photo of the child, the child's existing passport, any valid foreign passports the child holds, and any relevant court orders, such as those describing parental responsibility or residency arrangements. Payment can be made by credit or debit card.

For children under 12, a separate identity confirmation step is required after submission. A nominated person will receive an email from HM Passport Office explaining what to do, and the confirmation is completed entirely online without the need to sign a printed photograph.

Renewing by Post and What Parents Should Know

The postal application involves filling in specific sections of a paper form, which can be collected from a Post Office offering the Passport Check and Send service or requested via the Passport Adviceline.

A child aged 12 or over must sign section 6 of the form, while those aged 12 to 15 must sign alongside the adult with parental responsibility.

Children under 12, or those who cannot be recognised from their existing passport photo, will need a countersignatory, an individual who fills in section 10 of the form and certifies the child's photograph.

Once processed, the new passport is delivered by courier or Royal Mail. Parents can track the progress of their application through the official portal.

It is worth noting that any remaining time on a child's current passport will not carry over to the new one. Additionally, if a child's name or personal details have changed, the renewal route is not applicable and a fresh passport application must be submitted instead.

Man opens business in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral on social media after opening a food outlet in the United Kingdom.

In the trending video, the man showed off the fine shop where he would be making grilled foods and 'suya'.

Source: Legit.ng