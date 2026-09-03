Galatasaray described Victor Osimhen as a 'hurricane' in their official match preview for Friday's Istanbul derby

The Super Eagles forward has scored in all three league matches this season, adding two assists to his tally

Galatasaray sit top of the Turkish Super League with seven points as they chase a fifth consecutive title

Galatasaray have put Victor Osimhen at the centre of their build-up to Friday's Istanbul derby against Basaksehir, singling out the Nigerian striker with the word "hurricane" to capture his form so far this season.

Friday's match against Istanbul Basaksehir, another city rival, represents an early test of their title credentials as the champions look to maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring the winner against Goztepe. Photo by Cemal Yurttas.

Source: Getty Images

The Lions have lifted the Turkish Super League title for each of the past four seasons and are targeting an unprecedented fifth consecutive championship.

Galatasaray praises Osimhen’s impact

The club's official preview, released ahead of the Friday, September 4, 2026 fixture, highlighted Osimhen's contribution in the opening three matches.

He has found the net in all opening matches of the 2026/27 Turkish Super League campaign, and also set up two additional goals for his mates.

The Super Eagles forward opened his account with a crucial double against newly promoted Corum FK in the first match of the season, rescuing a draw for the champions.

He then scored twice in a commanding 4-0 victory over Erzurumspor before netting the decisive goal in a 3-2 win over Goztepe, a result that underlined how important he has become to coach Okan Buruk's side.

Those performances have helped Galatasaray top the table with seven points from three games. They are level on points with Genclerbirligi but hold the advantage on goal difference.

Their squad has been bolstered this summer with three new signings, including Rafael Leao, who joined from AC Milan, as reported by TRT Spor.

Rafael Leao sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Rafael Leao sent a message to Victor Osimhen after the Portuguese international arrived at Galatasaray.

The former AC Milan star reunites with Osimhen, this time as teammates, having been rivals during their time together in the Italian Serie A.

Source: Legit.ng