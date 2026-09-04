Atiku Abubakar's campaign spokesman Kenneth Okonkwo said a united opposition is the only path to defeating Tinubu in 2027

Okonkwo dismissed Peter Obi's chances as NDC presidential candidate, saying Obi cannot win without a broader alliance

The comments came as opposition figures intensify efforts to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, says no single opposition candidate can unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 without a unified coalition backing them.

Okonkwo made the remarks during an interview with Ibeju Upgrade Media, targeting specifically the prospects of Peter Obi, who was ratified in May 2026 as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Atiku Abubakar's camp claims Rabiu Kwankwaso has lost Kano Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

Okonkwo on Peter Obi's northern support

According to Vanguard, the campaign spokesman argued that Obi would struggle to build the necessary backing in northern Nigeria to pose a serious challenge to Tinubu. He pointed to the 2023 election as evidence that Obi's appeal in states like Kano remains limited.

Okonkwo said:

"So, if Peter Obi goes against Tinubu alone, Tinubu will eat him like biscuits. Will Kano people accept Peter Obi? In 2023, when we had the opportunity, they did not accept him. In 2027, they will not accept him."

He went further to dismiss the idea of former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso strengthening an Obi ticket as running mate, saying Kwankwaso's influence has waned even within his own political base.

"Kwankwaso has nothing to contribute to the ticket. Even in Kano, Kwankwaso has lost," Okonkwo added.

Coalition talks gain momentum

Okonkwo's remarks come at a time when several opposition figures are actively exploring the possibility of a joint front ahead of the 2027 general elections. His position is that only a broad, inclusive alliance stands any realistic chance of ending Tinubu's hold on the presidency.

By framing the contest in such stark terms, Okonkwo appeared to signal that the Atiku camp sees coalition-building, rather than individual candidacies, as the defining factor in how the 2027 race will be decided.

Source: Legit.ng