Lionel Messi officially announced his retirement from the Argentina national team at the age of 39

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made over 207 appearances for Argentina across his senior international career

Messi holds 10 international records, including most goals, assists, and World Cup appearances for a male player

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on one of the most remarkable careers ever witnessed with a national team.

The Argentina captain leaves the international stage at the age of 39 after leading La Albiceleste through a golden era that included the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two consecutive Copa America titles.

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football with the Argentina national team on Monday, August 30. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

For more than two decades, Messi carried the hopes of millions of Argentine supporters, evolving from a teenage prodigy into the captain who finally delivered the biggest prize in world football.

According to GOAL, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, but his days representing Argentina are now over.

Messi departs with an astonishing collection of records.

Here, Legit.ng lists 10 historic international records the Argentina legend leaves behind after calling time on his career with La Albiceleste.

1. Most men's international assists

Messi leaves international football as one of the greatest creators the game has ever produced.

The Argentine legend registered 65 assists for his country, placing him at the top of men's international football's all-time assist charts.

While his goals often dominated headlines, Messi's ability to create opportunities for teammates remained one of the defining features of his Argentina career.

2. Most World Cup appearances

Few players have enjoyed the longevity Messi achieved at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Barcelona star featured in a record 34 World Cup matches, appearing across multiple editions of football's biggest tournament.

From his first appearance as a teenager to lifting the trophy as captain in 2022, Messi's World Cup journey became one of the greatest stories in the competition's history.

3. Argentina's all-time top goalscorer

Messi rewrote Argentina's goalscoring history by becoming the country's undisputed all-time leading scorer.

He finished his international career with 125 goals, comfortably surpassing the previous record held by legendary striker Gabriel Batistuta.

Batistuta had scored 56 goals for Argentina, a record that once appeared difficult to beat. Messi eventually more than doubled that figure.

4. Most caps for Argentina

No player represented Argentina more times than Messi.

The legendary number 10 made 207 senior appearances for La Albiceleste, reflecting his remarkable consistency and longevity at international level.

He represented Argentina across different generations, managers and tournaments before eventually becoming the face of the nation's most successful modern era.

5. Most goals by a South American male international

Messi's 125 goals also placed him among the greatest international goalscorers South America has ever produced.

The Argentina icon moved beyond the numbers posted by other legendary figures from the continent, including Brazil's Pele.

His extraordinary scoring record came despite spending much of his career operating as a creator and playmaker rather than a traditional centre-forward.

6. Only player to score at the World Cup in three different decades

Messi's longevity at the World Cup produced another extraordinary achievement.

He became the only player to score at the tournament during his teens, 20s and 30s, demonstrating how long he remained at the highest level.

From a young talent in Germany to Argentina's inspirational captain in Qatar, Messi continued finding the net across different stages of his career.

7. A Record-Breaking World Cup Assist Legacy

Messi's influence at the World Cup went far beyond his goals.

He became the only player to register at least one assist in five different editions of the tournament, underlining his ability to remain decisive for Argentina across an extraordinary period.

Whether scoring himself or creating chances for teammates, Messi repeatedly delivered when Argentina needed him.

8. Most World Cup match minutes

Messi also holds the record for the most minutes played in World Cup history.

Across his appearances at the tournament, the Argentine maestro accumulated 2,314 minutes on football's biggest stage.

That record reflects both Argentina's deep runs during his era and Messi's ability to remain a central figure for his country for years.

9. Most World Cup Player of the Match awards

Individual brilliance was another constant throughout Messi's World Cup career.

The Argentine won a record 11 official Player of the Match awards during World Cup tournaments.

His performances in Qatar in 2022 remain particularly memorable, with Messi producing several match-winning displays as Argentina defeated France on penalties in one of the most dramatic finals in football history.

10. Most international hat-tricks for Argentina

Messi also leaves behind an incredible record of 11 international hat-tricks for Argentina.

His ability to score multiple goals in a single match helped him build one of the most impressive international goalscoring records ever seen.

From friendlies to major tournaments, Messi repeatedly produced moments of individual brilliance while wearing Argentina's famous blue and white shirt.

A legacy that will be difficult to match

Messi's retirement marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in international football.

After years of near misses and painful defeats, he eventually led Argentina to the Copa America, Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup, completing one of the greatest redemption stories in sporting history.

The records he leaves behind may eventually be challenged, but his combination of longevity, goals, assists, trophies and individual brilliance makes his international career difficult to compare.

Argentina have lost their greatest modern icon, but Lionel Messi leaves the national team with a legacy that will live far beyond his final appearance for La Albiceleste.

Messi hints at retirement from football

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Messi's emotional tribute following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away on August 8, 2026.

As Messi grapples with grief, he openly questions his future in football, raising profound concerns among fans about retirement and his next steps on the field.

Source: Legit.ng