Nigerian businesses must adapt to a marketplace where visibility is crucial for customer acquisition

Consumers are now actively researching and comparing options before making purchase decisions

Digital platforms play a key role in connecting brands with consumers seeking products and services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian businesses are discovering that having a good product, competitive pricing or strong customer service may no longer be enough to win in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The new battleground is attention.

As consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms to search for products, compare services, find jobs, discover properties and explore opportunities, brands are being forced to rethink how they get in front of potential customers.

Buchi Madiebo lists how Nigerian firms can reposition for attention in a crowded market. Credit: Buchi Madiebo

Source: Getty Images

The shift means the competition often begins long before a customer makes a purchase.

Consumers are doing more research

The days when consumers simply relied on recommendations, roadside visibility or traditional advertising to make buying decisions are changing.

Today, Nigerians can research multiple options within minutes before deciding where to spend their money.

That behaviour has created a new challenge for businesses: how to remain visible while consumers are searching and comparing.

Buchi Madiebo, founder of Wetinuneed, said businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of being visible in the places where consumers naturally look for information.

“Consumers are no longer passive. They actively search, compare, and evaluate options before making decisions. Businesses are beginning to understand that being present in the right places is becoming just as important as the products and services they offer,” she told Legit.ng.

Her comments reflect a broader shift in how businesses approach digital marketing and customer acquisition.

The new value of visibility

For many businesses, the answer is no longer simply spending more money on advertising.

Instead, brands are looking for platforms and digital environments where they can be discovered organically by people already searching for something they offer.

Madiebo said businesses do not necessarily need bigger marketing budgets to compete effectively.

“It's not always about increasing marketing budgets. Sometimes, it's about positioning your brand where people are already looking for information and opportunities,” she added.

That approach puts greater emphasis on where a brand appears, rather than simply how frequently it advertises.

Digital platforms become more important

The growing importance of online discovery is also reshaping Nigeria's business ecosystem.

Consumers looking for homes, employment, products, events or professional services increasingly have digital options for finding what they need.

At the same time, businesses are looking for platforms that can place them closer to these potential customers.

Wetinuneed is one of the platforms operating within this space, providing an environment where users can discover products, services, properties, jobs and events.

The development reflects a wider trend in which digital platforms are becoming part of the bridge between consumer demand and business visibility.

Attention could define the next business race

For Nigerian brands, the challenge ahead may therefore extend beyond attracting customers.

They must first get noticed.

With consumers facing more choices and businesses competing across increasingly crowded digital spaces, the ability to appear at the right place and the right moment could determine which brands make it into the consumer's consideration set.

Nigerian SMEs race to grab attention in a crowded space. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The result is a subtle but significant change in the business landscape.

Companies are no longer competing only on what they sell. They are increasingly competing for the limited attention of people deciding what to buy, where to work, what service to use or which opportunity to pursue.

And in that race, the brands that understand where consumers are looking could have a significant advantage.

This version keeps the commercial angle, but gives it more credibility by framing Wetinuneed as part of a wider market trend rather than making the article read like an advertorial.

SMEDAN, Zoho offer N20bn digital credit to 25,000 SMEs

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Nigerian small businesses struggling with the cost of digital tools could soon get major financial relief as the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) partners with global technology company Zoho to support 25,000 businesses with wallet credits worth up to N20 billion.

The initiative targets a problem many Nigerian entrepreneurs understand too well: the high cost of accessing technology needed to run a modern business.

Source: Legit.ng