Paul Pogba was given the name 'Paul' at birth because his father was a Christian, and he was not raised Muslim as a child

Pogba converted to Islam at 18 after researching the religion alongside friends who were already practising Muslims

The former Manchester United star has opened up about how embracing Islam changed his outlook and personal life

Paul Pogba, the French midfielder and former Manchester United star, carries a Christian name despite being a Muslim, and the reason traces back to his upbringing rather than any contradiction in his faith.

Pogba was born into a multi-religious household. His father was a Christian, which is why the name "Paul" was given to him at birth.

Paul Pogba has opened up on his Islam faith saying that becoming a Muslim made him ‘better person’. Photo by Martin Meissner

Source: Getty Images

According to The Express Tribune, his mother practised Islam, but his parents chose to allow him and his brothers to find their own spiritual paths as they grew up.

Islam does not require a convert to adopt a new Arabic or Islamic name unless their birth name carries a bad or forbidden meaning.

Since "Paul" holds a neutral meaning, there was no religious obligation for Pogba to change it when he later embraced the faith.

How Pogba converted to Islam

Pogba converted to Islam at the age of 18, years after leaving home to pursue his football career.

According to Standard Media, he explained that the turning point came during a period of deep personal reflection.

"I was questioning myself in a lot of things, then I started doing my own research. I prayed once with my friends and I felt something different. I felt really good," he said.

Much of his interest grew from conversations with close friends who were already Muslim. He described these discussions as a gateway that eventually led him to explore the religion on his own terms.

When asked what Islam meant to him, Pogba was direct:

"It's everything. That's what makes me thankful for everything."

He went further, explaining the transformation he felt after converting.

"It made me change, realise things in life. I guess, maybe, it makes me more peaceful inside. It was a good change in my life because I wasn't born a Muslim, even if my mum was. I just grew up like that, respect for everyone."

Pogba also credited the faith with helping him become more focused and grounded as a person.

"It's really a religion that opened my mind and that makes me, maybe, a better person. You have a human relationship and respect you for who you are, what religion you are, what colour and everything. Islam is just this, respect towards humanity."

Pogba's faith in public life

Pogba has not kept his faith private. He was photographed alongside Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma performing the umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage considered a significant act of devotion.

Off the pitch, Pogba's career has been marked by both highs and setbacks.

He was part of the French squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and had long stints at Juventus and Manchester United.

However, a doping ban handed down in 2024, which was later reduced from four years to 18 months, disrupted his career significantly.

A brief spell at AS Monaco followed, but his contract was terminated in August 2026.

Pogba speaks after first competitive match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Pogba's emotional return to competitive football after an 18-month ban due to an anti-doping violation.

After nearly giving up on his career, the former Juventus midfielder expressed his joy at returning to the pitch, stating, “Today, I took pleasure in being out there despite the result.”

Source: Legit.ng