The Omani government published the official requirements that foreign men married to Omani women must meet to qualify for citizenship

The conditions include at least 10 years of continuous legal residence in Oman and proficiency in Arabic reading and writing

It is noteworthy that applicants must also agree to renounce their current nationality as part of the citizenship process

The Sultanate of Oman has published the full list of conditions that foreign men married to Omani women must satisfy before they can apply for Omani citizenship.

According to the Omani government's official service portal, the programme allows the husband of a female Omani citizen to begin the citizenship process once he has completed 10 years of residency in the country.

Oman names seven requirements foreign husbands must meet to qualify for citizenship. Photo credit: Wong Yu Liang, Europa Press News

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The government outlined seven specific requirements that every applicant must meet.

What Oman requires of foreign husbands for citizenship

The conditions are as follows:

1. His marriage to the Omani woman and his continuous legal residence with her in Oman must have lasted for no less than 10 years. An absence of up to 90 days in any single year does not disqualify him from the continuous residency requirement.

2. He must be proficient in Arabic, both reading and writing.

3. He must have a good reputation and conduct.

4. He must not have been previously convicted of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, even if his civil rights have since been restored.

5. He must be medically fit and free from infectious diseases, as defined by the relevant regulations.

6. He must have a legitimate source of income sufficient to cover his own needs and those of his dependants.

7. He must declare in writing his intention to renounce the nationality of the country whose citizenship he currently holds, and confirm that he does not hold the nationality of any other country beyond the one he is renouncing.

Oman citizenship: Key points for prospective applicants

The residency requirement is among the most significant hurdles for applicants. While a decade of continuous legal residence is mandatory, the government has built in a limited allowance for travel, permitting absences of up to 90 days per year without breaking the residency record.

The requirement to renounce existing nationality means that successful applicants will not be permitted to hold dual citizenship.

Any foreign husband who qualifies and proceeds with the application must be prepared to give up his original nationality before or upon acquiring Omani citizenship.

Applicants can access the full details of the service and submit their request through the official Omani government portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Oman had listed seven requirements foreigners must satisfy to become citizens of the country.

Oman's residency requirement for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman had published its residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship.

According to the portal, a foreign national must have lived in Oman legally and continuously for at least 20 years to be eligible to request citizenship under this category.

The 20-year requirement comes with a strict condition on time spent outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng