Lagos APM Youth Leader Zainab Aderinsola named Adelaja Adeoye as the party's frontline candidate for the 2027 Lagos governorship election

Adeoye secured the APM ticket at a Yaba primary on July 23, 2026, monitored by INEC, with delegates from all 20 local government areas endorsing him

Adeoye's Atunto Eko 1.0 agenda includes targets of 1.5 million jobs, 100,000 homes and 2,000 megawatts of electricity within four years

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos state youth leader of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Zainab Aderinsola, has described the party's 2027 governorship candidate, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, as the strongest opposition challenger to the ruling political structure that has governed Lagos for more than two decades.

Aderinsola made the assessment while speaking on Adeoye's political background, private-sector experience and proposed policy programme, arguing that his profile positioned him to mount a credible challenge in the February 6, 2027 governorship election.

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, APM governorship candidate for Lagos State in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @AdelajaAdeoye

Source: Twitter

Laja Adeoye's Political and Professional Background

Adeoye, widely known as Laja Adeoye, won the APM governorship ticket at a primary held in Yaba, Lagos, on July 23, 2026. The exercise was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with delegates from all 20 local government areas endorsing him. The party subsequently named Kemi Adenuga as his running mate, replacing an earlier placeholder candidate, Coker Grace.

His political journey began with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2009. He later served as the pioneer publicity secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos before rising to its national publicity secretary role. He returned to the PDP in 2021 and contested the Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II seat in the 2023 House of Representatives election. He left the PDP again in May 2026, citing internal leadership and legal disputes, before joining the APM.

Academically, Adeoye holds a diploma in computer science, a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Lagos, and a master's degree in property development and management from Leadcity University. He currently serves as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fendini Group, a property development company.

What the Atunto Eko 1.0 Agenda Proposes

Adeoye's campaign is built around a programme called Atunto Eko 1.0, which covers job creation, housing, healthcare, electricity, transport and local government reform.

On employment, the campaign projects 100,000 direct jobs within two years and a broader target of 1.5 million jobs within four years. The strategy includes technology hubs in Yaba and Ogba, agro-processing facilities in Badagry and Epe, and skills academies across Lagos' three senatorial districts. A proposed "Eko Skill Code" programme would train young people in solar installation, plumbing, coding and creative industries.

For electricity, Adeoye has proposed generating at least 2,000 megawatts through independent power projects across Lagos' five IBILE divisions. His housing plan targets roughly 100,000 homes through private-sector partnerships, with single-digit mortgage financing also on the table. On healthcare, he has promised to build or rehabilitate more than 300 primary healthcare centres within 18 months of taking office.

On governance, Adeoye has proposed converting Lagos' 37 local council development areas into full local governments, which would raise the total from 20 to 57, a move that would require constitutional and legal processes. He has also proposed abolishing the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) in favour of a broader advisory body that includes traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, women and business representatives.

Why Aderinsola Calls Laja Adaoye Frontline Alternative

Aderinsola said Adeoye's combination of private-sector experience, political background and early preparation for the 2027 election made him a strong opposition candidate.

She pointed to his development projects, including Rayfield Gardens City Estate, which the campaign says has more than 400 residential units alongside commercial and social facilities.

She also cited the activities of the Laja Adeoye Foundation as part of his record of community engagement.

However, Adeoye's candidacy faces the challenge of competing against the established political structure in Lagos, which has governed the state for more than two decades.

The APM candidate has begun campaign activities under the Atunto Eko 1.0 banner, with outreach reported across areas including Lagos Island, Epe, Alimosho, Badagry, Ikeja and the Lagos Mainland.

The APM is also participating in broader political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections. The party has nominated Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as its presidential candidate.

For Aderinsola, those developments, combined with Adeoye's policy proposals, make him the candidate to watch as the opposition prepares for the Lagos governorship contest.

The final choice, however, will be made by Lagos voters when they go to the polls on February 6, 2027.

APM Candidate Laja Adeoye Urges INEC to Remain Neutral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the APM governorship candidate in Lagos state called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain professional and impartial ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Adeoye made the call on Wednesday, May 20, while formally declaring his governorship ambition at Ward F5, Ejigbo, in the Oshodi-Isolo local government area of Lagos state.

He urged the electoral commission, the judiciary, and security agencies to discharge their responsibilities without bias during the election period.

Source: Legit.ng