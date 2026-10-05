Kuwait published six separate decrees in its official gazette, each withdrawing citizenship from a distinct group of people

The largest single decree stripped 286 people of their Kuwaiti nationality, with dependants also affected by several of the measures

The revocations form part of Kuwait's ongoing review of citizenship cases, with the total number of people affected potentially exceeding 415

Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 415 people through six decrees published in the country's official gazette, as part of a continuing review of nationality cases.

Several of the measures also extend to individuals who acquired Kuwaiti citizenship through dependency on the principal holders, meaning the total number of people affected could be considerably higher.

Kuwait strips 415 people of citizenship in six new decrees. Photo credit: Yasser El-Zayyat

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait revocation of citizenship: What each decree covers

The six decrees, numbered 155 to 160 of 2026, each target a separate group of people.

Decree No. 155 cancelled nationality certificates for six individuals, together with anyone who became a citizen through dependency on them.

Decree No. 156 covered the largest group, withdrawing citizenship from 286 people and their dependants. Decree No. 157 applied exclusively to 14 women, whose citizenship was revoked.

Under Decree No. 158, 25 people and those who gained nationality through them lost their citizenship.

Decree No. 159 withdrew Kuwaiti nationality from 41 people, as well as dependants who had acquired it through them. Decree No. 160 covered a further 43 people, again including those who obtained citizenship through dependency.

Kuwait's citizenship review

The six decrees bring the total number of principal cases under the latest round of measures to 415, though the figure rises when dependants are factored in, given that multiple decrees explicitly extend their scope beyond the named individuals.

Kuwait periodically reviews its citizenship rolls and has previously used official gazette publications to announce nationality withdrawals at scale.

The government has not publicly disclosed the specific grounds for each revocation in the current batch of decrees.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kuwait had listed the main visa types available for foreign nationals.

Kuwait to end exceptional visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kuwait had confirmed that its temporary visa and absence measures earlier introduced would come to an end.

The Ministry of Interior announced that exceptional renewals for visit entry visas will stop from September 1. Instead, the statutory periods governing entry visas will resume in line with existing regulations and procedures.

In February, Kuwait had introduced temporary measures granting an automatic one-month extension to all types of visit entry visas that expired or were due to expire.

Source: Legit.ng