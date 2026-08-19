Egypt national team coach Hossam Hassan collapsed at a resort hotel during a violent clash involving his current wife and his ex-wife's children

The altercation broke out at a café in Marina resort after Hassan's ex-wife's children confronted him and demanded he leave with them

Hassan's current wife, Dan-Adam, said she was slapped, punched, kicked, and had hot coffee thrown at her face during the chaotic fight

Egypt's national football team head coach Hossam Hassan was at the centre of a chaotic family confrontation at a hotel on the country's North Coast that ended with him collapsing to the ground, Egyptian media reported.

Hassan and his current wife, Dan-Adam, had been staying at a hotel in the Marina resort area when the trouble began.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan was involved in a rather absurd family conflict which led to him collapsing. Photo by Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

The two had spent part of the evening watching a live performance by popular Egyptian entertainer Mohamed Ramadan and returned to the hotel intending to rest.

Hossam Hassan's wives clash in hotel

Their quiet evening took a sharp turn when Hassan's ex-wife Huwayda's children appeared unexpectedly at the café, talkSPORT reports.

According to eyewitness accounts, the children approached Hassan directly, physically pulled him out of his chair, and insisted he leave with them. The demand sparked an immediate argument between all parties present.

What began as a verbal dispute between Dan-Adam and Huwayda quickly turned physical.

Dan-Adam later told reporters she was attacked by several people, describing being slapped, punched, kicked, and having her hair grabbed and pulled.

She also said hot coffee was thrown directly at her face. Her own children were reportedly shoved around during the melee.

Throughout the confrontation, Hassan stood between the two groups, clearly at a loss over what to do.

His current wife recalled him appearing completely helpless, unsure whether to protect himself, his child, or respond to his ex-wife's children.

The situation overwhelmed him entirely, and he eventually fainted on the spot.

Police called as scene spirals

Other hotel guests who had been enjoying a relaxed holiday evening were left startled by the sudden chaos.

Someone at the scene alerted the authorities, and police arrived to bring the situation under control.

According to New Age, Huwayda later went to the police station to file a formal report but subsequently withdrew all charges she had raised.

Dan-Adam, by contrast, spoke to the media and gave a detailed account of the attack, saying she hoped the matter would be handled fairly.

She confirmed police had stepped in and said she had nothing further to add beyond expecting justice.

Hassan is one of Egypt's most decorated footballers and currently serves as head coach of the Egyptian national team.

The incident has drawn widespread attention in Egypt given the coach's high public profile.

Egypt coach furious after Argentina defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Egypt coach Hossam Hassan's controversial "X" gesture during his team's heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Argentina in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This incident not only sparked debates about officiating but also highlighted the emotional intensity of a match where Egypt surrendered a two-goal lead, shattering their World Cup dreams.

Source: Legit.ng