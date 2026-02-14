Super Eagles star Bright Osayi-Samuel has mentioned his five favourite Nigerian football legends of all time

The Birmingham City star featured prominently at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The former Fenerbahce defender failed to name former Super Eagles midfielder and coach Finidi George

Nigeria sports journalist Kayode Alakija has rated the football knowledge of the Super Eagles player

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has named his top five greatest players to have represented the country.

Osayi-Samuel broke into the national team after Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina suffered an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The 28-year-old featured in six matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won a bronze medal after beating the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match, per Sofa Score.

Osayi-Samuel names Yekini, four others

Birmingham defender Samuel Osayi-Samuel has named Super Eagles legend Rashidi Yekini as one of his greatest football players of all time.

Speaking on Oma Sports TV, the Super Eagles defender explained that his father is a huge fan of the former Shooting Stars forward.

The former Blackpool star revealed that he never had the opportunity of watching the first Nigerian player to score at the FIFA World Cup. He said.

"Rashidi Yekini, I didn’t really watch him, but I remember my dad used to mention him, that he was one of the greatest players who had played for Nigeria."

The 28-year-old named former Fenerbahce star Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo, former Everton star Joseph Yobo and Lille legend Vincent Enyeama as the remaining four. He said:

"I will say Austin Jay Jay Okocha. He still has a bold picture frame displayed in the Fenerbahce training. Till this moment, the Bolton legend is still loved there; he is like a legend to them.

"Kanu Nwankwo, especially when he was playing for Arsenal and Portsmouth; he is really good.

"Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo is another great player; his picture is also at Fernabahce training ground.

"I look up to him, spoken to him before, and he gave me advice, very supportive. For Vincent Enyeama, I used to watch him when I was younger."

Bright Osayi-Samuel failed to mention Super Eagles legend, Finidi George, who excelled both as player and coach, winning the 1994 AFCON.

Finidi guiding the national team to finish in second place at the 2023 continental tournament in Ivory Coast, per BBC.

Osayi-Samuel’s selection is solid - Alakija

Nigerian sports journalist Kayode Alakija has said the selection made by Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel can stand the test of time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Alakija explained that Osayi-Samuel’s decision to include late legend Rashidi Yekini showed a deep understanding of Nigerian football history. He said:

“Taking a critical look at the top five Nigerian legends, you can see that Osayi-Samuel selected the best in every department.

"Yekini was a top striker, Nwankwo Kanu excelled as a supporting forward, Jay-Jay Okocha remains one of the finest midfielders, Joseph Yobo distinguished himself in defence, while Vincent Enyeama is one of our greatest goalkeepers.”

Osayi-Samuel's future remains uncertain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bright Osayi-Samuel's deal with Fenerbahce lapsed on June 30, and the Nigerian international is now a free agent.

There are reports that the star is keen on returning to England, where he previously played for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers.

