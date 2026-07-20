Spain went through the entire 2026 World Cup without losing a match, surpassing a long-standing international football record

The record Spain broke had been held by Italy, whose unbeaten run of 37 games stood as one of football's most celebrated streaks

Argentina, despite losing the final, still hold a separate World Cup advantage over Spain that the record-breaking run did not erase

Spain have broken Italy's long-standing international unbeaten record after going the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup without a single defeat, extending their run to 38 consecutive games without a loss.

Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal in extra time to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina.

Italy had previously held the record at 37 unbeaten matches, a streak that had stood as one of the most celebrated benchmarks in international football.

Spain players celebrate after the 1-0 win over Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by: Al Bello.

Source: Getty Images

Spain's run through the tournament in North America, which ended with a World Cup title, pushed them one game beyond that mark.

According to ESPN, La Roja's unbeaten sequence encompassed the full breadth of the competition, with the side navigating every stage without tasting defeat before claiming the trophy with an extra-time goal against Argentina in the final.

Spain shattered the previous record of 37 set by Italy under Roberto Mancini between 2018 and 2021.

Argentina still hold a World Cup edge

Despite Spain surpassing Italy's record, the achievement did not wipe out every statistical advantage Argentina hold.

The Argentines retain a separate World Cup-specific record that Spain's broader unbeaten run does not affect, according to Yahoo Sports.

Argentina's Lionel Messi was reported to have left the tournament in tears, with his international future now uncertain following the defeat in the final.

Spain's victory was built on a young and technically gifted squad, with teenage forward Lamine Yamal among those central to the campaign.

The side's dominance across the tournament reinforced their status as the foremost international team in world football at this moment.

Mbappe also make history

Legit.ng previously reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe finished as the tournament's leading scorer after winning the adidas Golden Boot with 10 goals.

The Real Madrid star became the first footballer to win consecutive World Cup Golden Boots and also surpassed Lionel Messi as the competition's all-time leading goalscorer.

Source: Legit.ng