Lionel Messi broke down in tears after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19

Spain's Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute, ending Argentina's reign as world champions

Messi addressed the loss directly, acknowledging Spain's superiority while paying tribute to his players and the Argentine nation

Lionel Messi has broken his silence after Argentina were dethroned as world champions, admitting Spain were the better side following a 1-0 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

Ferran Torres settled the contest in the 106th minute, latching onto a knockback from fellow substitute Nico Williams before firing past goalkeeper Emi Martinez to hand Spain their second World Cup title.

Lionel Messi said he felt “sad” after breaking down in tears following Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Williams had an earlier strike disallowed for an alleged foul on Nicolas Otamendi by Mikel Merino, but Spain ultimately got the goal their dominance merited.

Spain's dominance tells the story

The final statistics told a stark story.

Torres converted Spain's 20th shot of the match, while Argentina failed to register a single effort on target throughout the 120 minutes of play.

Argentina's situation was further complicated when Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for a reckless second yellow card at the end of normal time, leaving the reigning champions to defend with ten men through extra time.

Martinez was kept exceptionally busy, producing a string of saves to keep his side in the contest for as long as possible.

Argentina's only genuine threat came deep into added time, when Giuliano Simeone blazed over a chance that could have forced a penalty shootout.

Messi himself touched the ball just 54 times across a match that lasted three hours, including a 27-minute half-time interval.

The Argentina captain was largely peripheral to proceedings and also finished the tournament without the Golden Boot, which went to France's Kylian Mbappe by a margin of two goals.

Messi speaks after World Cup final defeat

Speaking after the final, a visibly emotional Messi said his side had given everything on the pitch despite the result, Football360 reports.

"I feel sad, but I am aware that we played our hearts out," he said.

He did not shy away from crediting Spain for their performance.

"They were better, to be honest. We lost the game, and we accept that. That doesn't mean that we will forget everything we've done so far, so I'd like to thank my people, my players and the country."

Questions now surround Messi's international future.

At 38, the Argentina all-time leading scorer and most-capped player is widely expected to have played his final match at a World Cup.

The next edition of the tournament is scheduled for 2030 and will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Messi writes open letter to Argentina

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Messi's heartfelt open letter to his Argentina teammates and the nation ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

In a poignant message, Messi reflected on the significance of their journey together, conveying a deep sense of gratitude and unity that resonates far beyond the potential glory of winning another title.

Source: Legit.ng