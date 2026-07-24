UK Visas & Immigration shared an official infographic on X breaking down the eVisa access process into five steps

The guide covers everything from submitting an online application to verifying identity through the UK Immigration ID Check app

Some applicants responding to the post raised concerns about delays and unresolved caseworker errors affecting their visa journeys

The UK Visas & Immigration office has published a step-by-step guide to help visa applicants access their eVisa after a decision has been made, sharing the information in an infographic posted to its official X account on 23 July 2026.

The post, directed at anyone considering a UK visa application, urged readers to screenshot the graphic for easy reference and outlined five clear stages in the process.

The United Kingdom immigration lists 5 steps for the eVisa application process. Photo credit: Andy Burnham

Source: UGC

How to access UK eVisa in 5 steps

According to the official UK guidance, the process begins with the 5 following steps:

1. Apply for your visa:

Apply for your UK visa online at gov.uk. Provide your biometrics and prove your identity at a Visa Application Centre, if necessary.

2. Wait for a decision:

you'll be notified when a decision is made on your application. Make sure to check your junk mail folder.

3. Create your UKVI account:

Following a positive decision, create your UKVI account at gov.uk/evisa. Complete the required steps online, which will confirm when your account has been created successfully.

4. Prove your identity and link your account:

Sign in to your UKVI account. Confirm your identity using the UK Immigration ID Check app and link the account to your eVisa.

5. View your eVisa:

You'll receive an email when your eVisa is ready to view. Access your eVisa online and check that all the details are correct before you travel

Reactions to UK lists for future visa appllicants

The post attracted responses from people at various stages of the visa process. Some of the comments are below:

@oxyjynhq said:

"A visa made easy"

@kuamiernest20 said:

"Why the too much delays after credibility interviews … this is really bad.. u don't care about enrollment deadlines"

@Cihanhzm98749735 said:

"Months of silence, zero accountability, and complete disregard for clear administrative errors. A formal complaint pointing out undeniable caseworker mistakes has been ignored for months. How long does it take for @HomeOffice and @UKVIgovuk to fix their own mistakes?"

See the X post the UK immigration shared below:

Required documents to avoid deportation from UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK required migrants to provide key documents before granting legal permission to live in the country.

Applicants needed passports, visas, financial proof and health records for UK immigration approval.

Source: Legit.ng